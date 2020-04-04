A frustrated Gov. Mark Gordon throws a packet listing the shelter-in-place exemptions made in Colorado during a coronavirus update press conference Friday. During what he later acknowledged was an ‘outburst,’ Gordon criticized other states’ verbose shelter-in-place orders that some have suggested he replicate. The governor lambasted recent newspaper articles that, despite for Gordon’s repeated pleadings for Wyomingites to stay home, have highlighted Wyoming’s lack of a shelter-in-place order. Gordon suggested the tone of media coverage is not ‘helpful’ for getting residents to stay home.