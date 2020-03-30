Election season is still approaching as Wyoming’s virus-related shutdowns have been extended to April 17, and the show must go on. With county caucuses and conventions occurring in the midst of these new circumstances, local political groups have had to made some changes.
The Republican caucus for Albany County already took place as planned on March 24, albeit with a few adjustments, said Mike Pearce, chair of the Albany County Republican Party.
“I think we developed a way to do it and do it successfully, to make sure everybody has a chance to speak and get their voice heard,” Pearce said.
For their caucus, Republicans utilized Zoom broadcasts and Google docs to facilitate discussions and votes, and intend to use similar tactics for the county convention on April 8. More people than expected participated in the caucus, and Pearce hopes to see that trend continue for the convention.
“Hopefully the technology will allow more people to participate — they can do this from their home, from wherever they are, and to be able to participate and make suggestions and vote,” Pearce said.
Originally scheduled for April 4, the convention was moved to April 8 to leave a buffer zone between the end date of the initial shutdowns, and that’s still the plan.
“We’re going to go ahead and proceed as planned on the 8th,” Pearce said. “It will be a virtual meeting so there’s really not much of a point pushing it back.”
The Democrats of Albany County are doubling down on already-planned mail ballots for their upcoming caucus.
“That’s one of the changes we were planning to make for our 2020 caucus anyway – sending every single Democrat voter in the state a ballot so they had that option anyway,” said Carrie Murthy, chair of the Albany County Democrats. “We were able to make the shift to mail-in-only quickly and easily because we already had that robust mailing system in place – we’ve already seen a big jump in participation compared to other years.”
With their caucus and convention on April 4 cancelled, Murthy said other businesses planned for those events will take place by electronic means, such as Zoom, that are still being settled on.
“The other pieces of the convention, which include the delegate selection and adoption of the platform, will happen electronically, likely in May, and we just don’t have those details ironed out to share yet,” Murthy said.
To receive a mail-in ballot, voters must have been registered by March 20, but replacement ballots can be requested from albanycountywyodems.org until Tuesday, March 31, and they all must be received by April 17. Murthy recommends that voters should get them in the mail during the first of April.
