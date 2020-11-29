Tree on the Car
Before loading your freshly cut Christmas tree, make sure to shake it. You want to bring the tree home, not its insects.

Are you planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree? If so, the Laramie Boomerang would like to do an article, along with photos. Contact Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@laramieboomerang.com.

