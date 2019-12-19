From left, Linford Elementary School fourth-graders Rylee Ann Janzen, Hunter Trefren, Zane Cope and Ella Bullock look through newly donated dictionaries Wednesday with their teacher Kayleigh Kenik. The books were donated by Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 as part of the nationwide Elks Dictionary Project, a program that hands out dictionaries to elementary school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.