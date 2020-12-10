It’s that time of year again, when credit cards seem like the only way to pay for the holidays. But beware the pitfalls.
Did you know about a quarter of Americans are still paying off last year’s Christmas debt? According to the Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming averages $8,199 in household credit card debt; it would take 13 months and a little over $10,100 in interest to pay back in full.
There are all kinds of credit cards: credit builders for students; travel rewards for the frequent flyer; and cash back for loyal customers, but branded credit cards like Amazon Prime Rewards Visa or TargetRedCard pose the biggest threat to holiday shoppers.
Generally, people with lower credit scores are approved for retail credit cards, but they tend to have higher interest rates and lower credit limits.
Mason Miranda, a credit industry specialist in Syracuse, New York, strongly suggests avoiding applying for too many credit cards at once — which tends to happen during the Christmas season, and always during check out.
“First and foremost, it looks bad to many credit card issuers and when calculating your credit scores, it can actually have a negative impact,” Miranda said Tuesday.
Once you apply for a credit card, an issuer runs a “hard inquiry” or a credit report analysis on your entire credit history. Credit accounts, including previous credit cards, retail credit applications, personal loans (car, mortgage, college), payment history, credit inquiries—all this data is collected and available to the credit issuer you’re applying with.
Miranda gave a working example, stating if you applied for a credit card on Tuesday, decided to apply again on Friday and then apply for a third on Monday, each credit application is documented and appears during a hard inquiry. This includes branded credit cards.
“A credit card is a credit card,” Miranda said and applying for multiple branded cards can negatively impact your overall credit score.
Miranda also urges consumers to consider their shopping habits and shopping styles before applying for any kind of credit card.
For example, if you shop for your groceries, clothes, entertainment and holiday gifts primarily at a Target, it makes the most sense to get a TargetRedCard.
“[You’ll] get more reward, the most bang for your buck,” he said.
But if your shopping habits vary or you don’t foresee shopping at a store in another five months, a traditional credit card issuer may better suit your needs.
Retail credit cards tend to operate on a closed loop meaning the credit, and any subsequent rewards gained, can only be used at that store. This differs from traditional credit card issuers and can limit your holiday shopping and any associated benefits.
Practicing responsible credit card usage, especially during the holidays, is the safest way to avoid debt and unnecessary credit lines.
Establishing how much money you are able and willing (in that order) to spend is essential, said Miranda.
He added it’s important to consider your other debts, so you don’t hurt your financial success in the following months. Treating your credit card like a debit card is good practice to avoid wracking up credit.
When it comes to branded cards, Miranda suggests researching the terms and conditions before applying for one and specifically checking the grace period.
“You can take advantage of that grace period,” Miranda said, “That’s one of the things you want to make sure you understand before applying for a credit card.”
The grace period is the time between a billing cycle completion and the payment due date; purchases made during the previous billing cycle do not accrue interest allowing consumers an opportunity to repay debts interest free.
In essence you’re receiving a free loan, so long as your payment is made in full by the due date.
This can be tricky though; the Chamber of Commerce report American consumers tend to pay the minimum balance on monthly credit card statements keeping consumers in debt for years.
To combat this, Miranda says if you can’t trust yourself to keep up with payments, don’t open a credit card.
“Set yourself up for financial success [by] living below your means and by a budget,” Miranda said, adding you can save this way because you’re not spending more than you are earning.
“Don’t overspend now.”
