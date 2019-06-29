While only one person in attendance professed ever having possibly met George Hanson, a robust turnout came to Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie Saturday to lay the Navy veteran who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks that brought the U.S. into World War II to rest.
Hanson, who grew up in Laramie, was a sailor on the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was hit by several torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 sailors and marines who died when it sank.
For the last seven decades, Hanson’s remains have been among those which were unable to be identified. But several months ago, thanks to recent advances in DNA analysis technology, he was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The graveside service and internment was officiated by Navy Chaplain Mark Cox with military honors by the U.S. Navy, the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders. Many other distinguished groups and attendees joined the family of the deceased Saturday for what Cox described as an event to find "healing for America."
