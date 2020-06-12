After multiple consecutive days of escalating tensions during peaceful protests against racism and police brutality, Friday’s demonstration struck a much different tone.
Instead of marching down Grand Avenue from First to 15th streets, disrupting traffic — as protesters had done every day since Sunday — they stuck to the sidewalks and marched to the Albany County Courthouse, where organizers facilitated six discussion groups to address policing reforms.
Carmen Leon, a Laramie resident, was one of the participants in Friday’s march to the courthouse. She said her groups discussed areas such as deescalation tactics that don’t require lethal force.
“I felt like it was a productive discussion,” she said. “Everybody’s voice was heard.”
While she appreciated the different approach of hosting a discussion and marching on the sidewalk, Leon said protesters shouldn’t have to feel afraid of demonstrating peacefully.
“I feel like we shouldn’t have to be in fear of marching in the streets,” she said. “But as long as people are safe, that’s what matters.”
Things had become increasingly heated each night since Tuesday between protesters and apparent counter-protesters that seemed determined to make their presence known. In one case Wednesday, a truck drove through an intersection of protesters on foot after a brief but tense standoff. A man brandished a holstered handgun at a protester on Thursday as several people exchanged harsh words.
Organizers at First Street Plaza on Friday instructed demonstrators to keep their march confined to the sidewalk and not to confront counter-protesters, even if provoked.
A large part of the nearly two-week long protests has been on Derek Colling, a deputy with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office who, in 2018, shot and killed Robbie Ramirez, an unarmed man who struggled with mental illness.
Ramirez’s mother, Debbie Hinkel, spoke at First Street Plaza before the marchers went to the courthouse. She said many wondered why there weren’t protests when Ramirez was killed, but Hinkel said she wanted “to allow the process to happen.” But after a grand jury declined to indict Colling, who was moved into a detective position following the shooting, Hinkel said she found the process was “incredibly flawed.”
“The (Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation) report was so biased,” Hinkel said of the investigation of her son’s death. “I had friends, former employees, that were part of DCI that assured me it would be fair. It wasn’t fair. They skewed it toward that officer as much as they could. So what have we learned? We have to make change.”
That change, Hinkel said, would only come if the young people marching took their activist energy to the voting booth.
“You guys have to stay active constantly,” she told the crowd. “Marching brings attention to it, but if you don’t vote, if you don’t register, if you don’t go and follow through and go into whatever organization might be able to promote this change within our state, then you’ve wasted your time.”
Hinkel also vouched for Laramie Police Department Chief Dale Stalder, saying she’s “seen change happen” in his department. With friends on the force, Hinkel said organizers could count on their voices being heard by the LPD.
