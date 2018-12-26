Shortly before Thanksgiving, Mitchell and Andrea Kelly were buying groceries with their 4-year-old daughter, Alyssa. Mitchell grabbed a few extra items and donated them to a food drive outside.
Alyssa asked what the donated food was for. Mitchell explained it would help feed those in need.
Alyssa wanted to do her part. She told mom and dad she also “wanted to buy food for people who don’t have food.”
Mitchell said his daughter has “always kept a pretty good piggy bank.”
Alyssa wanted to spend that carefully saved money on food donations.
She’s always been a “very in-tune person,” Mitchell said.
The family figured out a way to make Alyssa’s piggy bank money stretch further.
Tapping into Alyssa’s love for cooking, her money was used to buy a mix of ingredients.
Andrea and Alyssa got to work baking. They made sausage balls, apple baklava, Christmas wreath cookies, Chex mix and more.
Selling the baked goods at the the Moose Lodge’s annual Christmas bake sale, Alyssa raised almost $200 to buy food for Interfaith Good Samaritan.
When the Kellys came in to drop off the food, Interfaith executive director Mike Vercauteren said Alyssa was pretty quiet.
He told her the food would make a lot of people happy this Christmas.
“Then she was just beaming,” Vercauteren said. “She was genuinely happy that she was going to he helping people.”
