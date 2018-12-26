Albany County Search and Rescue worked over the Christmas holiday to successfully locate four snowmobile riders reported overdue or missing in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie. The four riders were found at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday by a search helicopter, according to an Albany County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Although a car was found at the Green Rock parking area in Medicine Bow National Forest, the helicopter found the missing riders “deep into Carbon County” by Deep Creek, appearing to be in good health with a fire, the news release said.
“The pilots were able to drop the party some food and water with a note to stay put, help will be on the way,” the news release said.
Since the riders were found in Carbon County, Albany County transferred control of the search efforts to Carbon County at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the news release added. The Boomerang reached out to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not receive any before deadline Wednesday.
Helicopters were unable to get to the riders on Tuesday evening due to weather conditions, and the difficult terrain also prevented snowmobile rescue efforts. The rescue operation began again in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police scanners on Wednesday indicated the snowmobiles might have had trouble getting into and out of the area where the riders were located, so rescue crews were in the process of snowshoeing out with the rescued riders.
Visiting from South Dakota, the snowmobile riders were reported overdue and potentially missing after failing to come back to checkout from the Albany Lodge. The news release added the Albany Lodge reported the missing riders to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The release added the Albany County Sheriff’s Office requested state trail groomers to keep an eye out for the missing snowmobile riders overnight on Sunday and requested the United States Air Force to “assist with cell phone forensics” on each of the missing rider’s cell phones.
Albany County activated four snowmobile search teams on Monday morning, the news release said, but the search area was “extremely large due to the lack of information on where the missing subjects were riding for the day.” The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue was contacted to expand search efforts and coverage.
Although the sheriff’s office had to suspend the snowmobile search for the night on Monday, helicopters from the 37th Squadron out of F.E. Warren Air Base in Cheyenne continued the search.
“The helicopter is equipped with forward looking infrared and the pilots are using night vision goggles,” the news release said.
Search and rescue efforts continued Wednesday, and the Boomerang expects an update once the rescue is complete.
