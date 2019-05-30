After decades sitting abandoned, the former Amoco Refinery Site on Cedar Street has officially been accepted into the state’s Voluntary Remediation Program through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
Wanting public involvement — especially for the outcome of the remediation — the Laramie City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution supporting the development of a public participation plan for the program during its special meeting Tuesday evening.
The former refinery was built in 1919 and processed oil and gas delivered from the Midwest until it was shut down in 1932. The company operating the refinery, Standard Oil of Indiana, became Amoco, which later merged with BP Products of North America in 1998. While no longer operating, the refinery’s past activities have impacted the soils, groundwater and surface water in the area, featuring contaminants like petroleum hydrocarbons, metals and asbestos.
The VRP involves cleaning the area to bring natural elements like soil and water up to DEQ standards for health and safety, as well as taking steps to prevent further contamination.
“The whole point of the public participation is to give the public a chance to be involved in what that remediation looks like,” said Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer during the special meeting. “That productive use is what they’re really looking for, to get it back into use by the community.”
Council members asked what would happen to the land once the remediation is completed, and City Manager Janine Jordan said it was too early to answer that with certainty.
“We can think of other cities in the state that have been through similar processes and seen public properties result, but I’m not certain that that is a foregone conclusion that will happen again because the company is going to have to agree,” Jordan said during the special meeting.
In 2002, a remediation program was started at an Amoco refinery in Casper, according to the DEQ website. After public involvement, the new uses for the space include a kayak course on the North Platte River, property development and construction of wetlands and ponds near a golf course.
Jordan said city staff is hoping for beneficial new uses for the Laramie refinery space as well, and the site was even already listed in the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan as an ideal location. However, she reminded council the property owner would have to agree, which would likely involve negotiations between the city, the public, the owner and the DEQ.
“Right now, it’s a hole in the community,” Mayor Joe Shumway said during the meeting. “We’d love to fill it with something good.”
Councilman Paul Weaver said he hoped conversations about potential uses for the space would be a big part of the public’s involvement in the process.
The special meeting was called so council could vote on the resolution before next week’s deadline to submit the request for a public participation plan. Jordan told council members she is unsure of an exact timeline for the remediation and public involvement but didn’t think starting this year was “outside of the realm of possibility.” Feezer added the DEQ told him it hopes to have “significant remediation done within four years.”
After expressing her excitement about the project, Councilwoman Jayne Pearce emphasized how vital community outreach about the public participation plan and the remediation process will be.
Jordan explained to council that the way city staff understood it, if the city requests the public participation program, it’s “certain that that will happen.”
Councilman Charles McKinney was absent from the special meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.