The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision and final environmental impact statement for the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project Friday, marking one of the final steps before implementation. A 30-day objection period opened Friday.
The goal of the project, known as LaVA, is to authorize flexible management of vegetation on the forest in a timely manner, according to a news release. Specifically, the project would allow for the removal and use of beetle-killed timber in order to maximize its value and reduce the fire risk.
The decision would allow for treatments, such as prescribed burns, tree thinning, hazard tree removal and tree harvest, on up to 360,000 acres in the Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre ranges during the next 15 years. The project is intended to benefit wildlife habitat, water supplies, road maintenance, views, recreation and public safety, according to the Forest Service.
The project has been in the works for the last several years, with the Forest Service developing the plan together with multiple local, state and federal agencies that also operate on or near the national forest, including Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Forestry Division, Laramie County Conservation District, city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities and multiple conservation districts.
The draft decision and environmental impact statement include modifications made since last summer, when the draft EIS was released and a public comment period opened. Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos said changes were based on public comment, staff input and input from cooperating agencies.
“All of those things were considered and used,” he said.
Modifications to the draft EIS included adjusting treatment opportunity areas to reflect specific objectives — fuels treatment, rangeland resiliency, forest products, wildlife, recreation and scenery.
Another modification was the development of cumulative effects tables, which tally past, present and likely future activities that could occur over the lifetime of the LaVA project, in order to aid analysis.
A formal monitoring plan was created to make sure treatments as a whole stay within the project’s boundaries, with plans to publish that information online on a regular basis. Additional maps have better clarity, GPS coordinates and provide information such as areas where temporary road construction is prohibited, for example.
Changes to the initial proposal that were made to the draft EIS in response to public comment and agency input included an implementation review process and removal of all permanent road construction.
The project was first presented to the public in summer 2017, with a public comment period and open houses. Another round of check-in sessions took place in January 2018. More than 120 letters from individuals and agencies were submitted during last summer’s comment period.
Following the objection period, there will be an objection-resolution period. Issues raised in objections must be based on specific written comments submitted during a formal scoping or comment period, unless based on new information that has arisen since.
Voos said the decision will be signed and implementation will begin at the completion of the resolution period.
“There are projects waiting in the hopper from both the Forest Service and our cooperating agencies,” he said.
Some of the first projects to get underway will likely be prescribed burns, he said, though once implementation can begin, burns still can’t take place until weather and fuel conditions are within certain parameters.
“There are a number of prescribed fires that are sitting there just waiting for this decision, so then they can be an option as early as this fall if the conditions are right,” Voos said.
The LaVA project was developed using a new planning strategy called condition-based NEPA analysis, in which the environmental analysis is conducted over a broad area instead of at each specific treatment site. NEPA analysis is required of federal agencies by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The goal of the condition-based analysis is to allow for flexible treatment within criteria established by the decision over a longer time frame. Districts can then identify projects that are ready to go and respond to changing conditions.
The alternative to the draft decision would be the “no action” alternative, in which case the Forest Service would continue to implement the same types of projects, but at a slower pace.
“No action would be business-as-usual and doing things the way we are now, which would be one NEPA decision for one project,” Voos said.
Within the 850,000 acres of national forest across both ranges, up to 360,000 acres were identified for some type of treatment. Temporary roads would be constructed and later decommissioned.
Potential treatment areas are limited by the Medicine Bow National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan, which guides management in areas such as wilderness, roadless areas, big game habitat and areas of special interest.
