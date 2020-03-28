The U.S. Forest Service is closing developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland in an effort to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The aim of the closures is to discourage people from congregating at developed sites, which offer services such as trash removal, bathroom facilities, parking lot maintenance and fee boxes.
“We’re not charging fees because we don’t everybody reaching into the fee box and grabbing for an envelope where everybody else has been,” said spokesman Aaron Voos. “We’re closing bathrooms because we don’t want everybody grabbing those same handles or congregating where everybody else has.”
On the Laramie Ranger District, the closure order will apply to recreation sites at Albany, Corner Mountain, Green Rock, Happy Jack, Tie City and the toilet at Tic’s parking area. It also applies to the Bottle Creek, Brush Creek and Ryan Park areas in the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District.
The Medicine Bow Nordic Association announced that Friday was the last day it would provide grooming of Nordic ski trails and packing of multi-use trails at the Tie City Trailhead.
Voos said local actions are in line with direction from the Forest Service’s national headquarters and regional office.
“We’re trying to align with state direction, county direction and local city direction in some instances,” he said. “That’s the ultimate intent.”
Signs will be posted at closed sites and services discontinued. Voos didn’t know whether gates would be closed at various sites.
“Trails are open. The national forest is open. We are discouraging that dispersed recreation congregation that comes along with those developed recreation sites,” he said.
The closures are scheduled to be in place until April 30, at which point the Forest Service will evaluate whether to open them.
The Forest Service announced last week that it closed four rental cabins on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests: Little Brooklyn Lake Guard Station, Grizzly Creek Guard Station, Seedhouse Guard Station and Snow Survey Cabin.
Meanwhile, a seasonal road closure is also in effect on the Pole Mountain Unit. All roads are closed to motorized vehicles except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo campground and Forest Roads 719 and 719.A. Signs and swinging gates identify closed areas.
Two parking areas for non-motorized public access are located where Highway 210 meets Vedauwoo Road and Blair-Walls Road.
Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
