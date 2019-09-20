A free fitness and nutrition program for Laramie kids is looking for long-term funding as it continues to grow.
Healthy Kids RX aims to fight childhood and adult obesity by teaching kids ages 3-18 broad, functional fitness skills and giving them tools for making healthy decisions about what to eat.
Nicole Bleak, one of the program’s coaches, said almost all kids are at risk for health problems due to the amount of processed food and screen time in today’s world.
“Kids are eating unhealthy, and they’re not moving well,” she said. “Sometimes, that doesn’t manifest as obesity, but they’re developing unhealthy habits, and they’re creating other processes in their body that are unhealthy.”
According to a 2015 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 percent of children will likely become obese adults by the time they’re 35, even if they’re currently underweight. Other CDC research indicates 20 percent of Wyoming kids are currently obese, including more than 1,000 in Albany County.
“We have to teach all these kids,” Bleak said.
Healthy Kids RX has been run through CrossFit 7220, 411 S. 20th Street, since 2017 and is free to every kid in Laramie. More than 150 kids participate each week.
During a typical session, during which participants are grouped by age, kids do a warm-up activity, receive skill instruction, play games and do short workouts. Younger children do body-weight movements, while older athletes begin working with light objects. Middle school and high school students work on mobility, injury prevention and proper mechanics as they learn movement skills and practice resistance training.
“We are very concerned about injury prevention, good technique and making sure activities are age-appropriate based on development and skill level,” Bleak said.
Nutrition instruction focuses on distinguishing between “always foods” and “sometimes foods” and their role in fueling the body.
“We’re careful about the messages that we’re sending,” Bleak said.
Laramie Soup Kitchen, one of the program’s partners, donates a healthy snack for younger participants each week.
Bleak said keeping the program free was an important part of the Healthy Kids mission. Obesity affects low-income families at higher rates, according to CDC research, and other fitness programs might be unaffordable for some families — organized sports require fees, tryouts, uniforms and travel.
“There are kids that can’t afford to do that, but they still want to move and be active and have fun,” she said.
Plus, specializing in a specific sport might put athletes at risk for injury or burnout, Bleak said.
“It provides a way for kids who don’t want to be in a competitive sport to be active and still get exercise,” she said.
Trained coaches lead the sessions, with student interns and volunteers from the University of Wyoming Division of Kinesiology and Health also helping lead.
Bleak said funding sources for Healthy Kids RX include the Albany County Recreation Board and donations from individuals and businesses, but the young program doesn’t have any guaranteed long-term funding.
A fall fundraising drive is underway, with the goal of gathering support to bolster the increasing needs of the expanding program. Donations can be made at www.healthykidsrx.org.
“If people are going to help us out, this is the time to do it, and hopefully we can make that grow,” Bleak said.
Meanwhile, anyone who wants to participant simply has to show up.
“There’s no registration, there’s no cost, and they can come to any class at any time,” Bleak said.
