Adventuring throughout Albany County made quite the impression on me, and I’ve got the scars to prove it. Alas, dear readers, our time together has come to a close.
The First Time for Everything series started with a single story. Former Boomerang editor Peter Baumann called me into his office a few short months after I was hired.
“Ike, I’ve got an idea for a story,” Baumann said. “And I think it’s right up your alley.
“I want you to get arrested.”
Now, I’ve had a number of employers — from the U.S. Army to the United Association of Pipefitters, Welders and Plumbers. I’ve built power plants, fought in a war, bailed hay and unclogged toilets, but I’ve never been paid to get locked up.
“I’m in,” I replied, a little too hastily.
Albany County Sheriff Dave O’Malley was a good sport and sent a patrol car to pick me up a couple weeks later. No laws were broken, and I got a free lunch out of the deal. (A quick note of parting advice, if you ever want a journalist to cover your event, put out some free food.)
I’m not sure anyone actually read that first story, but the gears in my head were set a spinning.
“What if I did this on the regular?” I asked Peter.
His face contorted in confusion, “Get arrested?”
Chuckling, I shook my head, “No. Write first-person stories about experiencing things around Albany County.”
At the time, I had no interest in being referred to as a columnist, so my idea hinged on providing some journalistic aspect to the stories, though that eventually fell away, and later, I focused almost solely on the storytelling. Peter signed on and we were off to the races, or at least we would have been if there was a race track nearby.
Most notably, I visited the Kennehan’s ranch and got kicked in the teeth by a 300-pound calf (I mean, I didn’t weigh it, but it sure felt like 300 pounds). I flew a plane, or rather managed not to crash a plane, with Laramie Flying Club President and bush pilot Chuck Denison, fly fished with Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited member Will Laegreid and learned to ski at the Snowy Range Ski Area under the tutelage of Kim Sorenson.
Not every adventure was a success.
Ice skating eludes me to this day, and honestly, if I never set foot on an ice rink again, I wouldn’t complain a bit. During an ill-fated attempt at scaling Medicine Bow Peak, my photographer, Shannon Broderick, and I settled for a nice hike around the base as a massive storm raged about the peak.
Shannon didn’t always make it into the stories, but she was every bit the adventurer I was — often rooting for me to get my teeth knocked out or fall flat on my face. To be fair, it would have made for excellent photos, even if I don’t think that was her sole motivation.
Then, there were the adventures untaken. Shannon and Jeff Victor, another of the Boomerang’s old guard, were stalwart advocates of me participating in the Laramie PrideFest Drag Show.
On principle, I never turned down an adventure, but I might have slid dressing in drag to bottom of the priorities list.
Another time, I asked Peter to let me test out local law enforcement’s armory of non-lethal weapons, and by test out, I mean let them test the weapons on me. My delusions of grandeur led me to believe I could create a pain/effectiveness scale inspired by Justin Schmidt, the scientist who lets the world’s nastiest insects sting the bejeezus out of him for, you know, science.
Unfortunately, we could never get the idea cleared by human resources.
But mostly, First Time for Everything was opportunity to explore my new home in an interesting, and often painful way.
Albany County still holds dozens if not hundreds of new experiences, but my path leads east.
I was born and raised in Wyoming, and it will always be my home, but my family has long since abandoned our beautiful, windswept plains for the verdant greenery of Pennsylvania, and now, it’s my turn to follow.
I plan to help my nephew run a small shop and write the occasional feature for a local paper there. I may even settle down and start working on that book I’ve promised to write for so many years.
Whatever the case, I can assure you I’ll still be chasing strange adventures with strange people and recounting them for strange audiences no matter where I end up.
This is Ike Fredregill with the Laramie Daily Boomerang signing off for the first time.
Stay frosty, Laramigos.
