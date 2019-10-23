Part of her initiative to combat child hunger in the state, Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon joined the Women of the Moose in Laramie on Wednesday to stuff backpacks full of food for hungry Albany County children.
Part of the Albany County School District No. 1 Backpack program, the bags are filled to the brim with juice, veggies, fruit, snacks and even ramen noodles and macaroni and cheese. On Fridays, they’re distributed to ACSD kindergarten through high school students in need. Many of the children who receive the backpacks may not have anything else to eat on the weekends without them.
“Any child, all they have to do is tell their teacher or the school office that they want one,” said San Dee Hutton, a WOTM member who helped organize the event. “No questions are asked; they are given one.”
The Laramie WOTM has been filling the backpacks for 5-6 years now, Hutton said, and the program has grown bigger each year.
“We used to do maybe 45 a week,” she explained. “Right now, we’re currently up to 115 a week. Last year, we did 150.”
During Wednesday’s event, the four long assembly lines packed with volunteers filled over 600 bags. Weekly, the WOTM and volunteers stuff over 100 backpacks.
Done each semester, the larger bag-filling events are to accommodate the various larger groups who want to volunteer. The University of Wyoming Men’s Rugby Club, the Stompin’ Steamboats 4-H group, Ameriprise Financial and more helped the WOTM stuff bags Wednesday.
Gordon also joined the volunteers, stuffing backpacks with boxes of mac and cheese while talking to folks about the county’s needs.
The First Lady has been visiting similar backpack programs throughout the state, including in Sheridan and Gillette. It was Laramie’s program, however, where she saw the most volunteers yet.
“I am floored,” Gordon said. “I love the age range; it’s not all seniors or young people. It’s really exciting.”
After hearing stories of food hardships from her mother, whose parents lived in Austria during wartime, and her father, whose parents were trying to raise 10 kids in the Midwest after losing their jobs, Gordon said she was inspired to fight hunger by starting the Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
“We were always raised to never waste anything, be grateful for everything we had and to share with others if we could,” she said. “So when (Gov.) Mark (Gordon) ran for office and they asked me what my initiative was going to be, I said it’s pretty simple: I think we need to work on hunger in Wyoming, and particularly childhood hunger because it’s really near and dear to my heart.”
Not wanting to “reinvent the wheel,” Gordon said she’s working with local groups already involved in the efforts to see how they can share strategies and ideas throughout the different programs.
“Because good people like you are doing work all over the state, there was no reason to come up with a new program,” she said to the volunteers Wednesday. “But, what can we do from our office? How can we shine a spotlight on you guys? How can we aide you? How can we get you in touch with partners that might help you, or you can help them, so they don’t have the challenges that you did when you first started?”
Awareness right now is key, with information about volunteer opportunities and resources available to families in need available in one database on www.nohungerwyo.org.
Beyond the backpack programs, Gordon said her team applied for a $50,000 grant through No Kid Hungry and was one of five states to win. The money is going to help bring breakfast options to classrooms through a Breakfast After the Bell program.
The program is looking to bridge the gap between students who receive free or reduced lunch but might not be taking advantage of the free breakfast option because they’re unable to get to school on time or are nervous about being singled out.
Additionally, Gordon said she wants the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to be a resource for the different county-specific programs throughout the state.
“I think eventually with the money we’re going to be giving grants to organizations such as this one to help them promote what they’re doing,” she said.
Filling 600 bags for Albany County students is no easy feat, and Hutton said the WOTM fundraise to help pay for the food.
Local groups also donate items, and the Moose Lodge accepts both monetary and food donations for the backpacks. No peanut or nut products, however, can be accepted.
Volunteers, too, are always accepted.
“If they want to help, they can contact us,” Hutton added. “We do one big one a semester, but we’ll do some smaller ones, too.”
The Stompin’ Steamboat 4-H group donated $200 to the program Wednesday, presenting the check to Gordon and the WOTM.
A popular upcoming fundraiser, the WOTM is hosting the ninth annual Moose Christmas Tea Party from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8.
Half of the proceeds from the tea party, Hutton said, will go to the backpack program, while the other half will go to other Moose charities including the Moose Haven retirement community in Florida and the Moose Heart children’s home near Chicago, Illinois.
The Moose Lodge is an international organization of men and women that focuses on community as well as caring for children and senior members.
