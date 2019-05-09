The University of Montana announced Wednesday afternoon Tim Nichols, husband of outgoing University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols, will become the dean of the University of Montana’s honors college in July.
Tim Nichols has been teaching honors courses at UW during his wife’s presidency.
Laurie Nichols told the Laramie Boomerang in an email she doesn’t yet have plans to take a job in Missoula, Montana.
“I am still moving toward returning to the faculty at UW for at least a year,” Nichols said.
When legislators discussed UW at an Efficiency Commission meeting last week, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said he’s glad Nichols isn’t making a quick departure from the Cowboy State.
“We’re glad she’s still here,” Perkins said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Laurie.”
Tim Nichols led the honors college at South Dakota State University from 2008-2016, during which time his wife served as provost of SDSU.
He was named to the new dean position after what UM said was a “competitive national search.”
“Dr. Nichols presented a compelling vision for the future of public honors education during the interview process,” University of Montana Provost Jon Harbor said in a statement. “I am confident that the Davidson Honors College will flourish under Dr. Nichols’ direction and that the DHC will continue to contribute significantly to the outstanding reputation of the University of Montana.”
There’s less than two months until Laurie Nichols’s presidency ends, but the outgoing president told The Branding Iron this week the UW Board of Trustees has kept her out of the loop of who will take over her position in the interim.
“I have not been informed, so at this point in time, I have no information about either the acting president, like, who it might be,” Nichols told the student newspaper. “I would imagine in that case that they’ll probably just name somebody. … I also don’t have any information about their plans to roll out a search for the next permanent president.”
