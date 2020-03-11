The first known case of a Wyoming resident with a case of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, more commonly known as COVID-19, was confirmed by lab testing, according to a news release late Wednesday from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with health department, said the patient is an adult female from Sheridan County with some recent domestic travel history.
The department is following up to learn more details about the person’s exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed, according to the release. The test result is now considered to be a “presumptive positive,” though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct further testing for confirmation.
Harrist said in the release that the risk of transmission in Wyoming remains low for most residents.
“We expected to identify a case in Wyoming at some point because the reach of the disease is clearly growing,” Harrist said. “Travelers to certain affected locations and close contacts of ill people are still overall at the highest risk of becoming ill.”
Gov. Mark Gordon, who held a press conference earlier this month to address growing concerns amid the virus’ spread, said the state is ready to address a potential outbreak.
“Our state has been planning for this situation for weeks and we will continue our coordinated efforts to address this threat,” Gordon said. “I pledge to work closely with our state agencies, federal partners and local officials to ensure we are implementing all the necessary steps to protect public health.”
Local officials, Ivinson Memorial Hospital and the University of Wyoming are preparing for coronavirus outbreaks in Albany County as the number of cases and deaths worldwide continue to rise.
But Albany County Emergency Coordinator Aimee Binning told the Boomerang last week there’s no reason to panic.
“Quite honestly, we’ve seen a large impact from the flu this year, and the best practices to keep you from getting the flu are the same ones to keep you from getting COVID-19,” Binning said. “Really, it’s just about having a situational awareness and understanding of what you and your family can do to stay a little healthier this year.”
Albany County School District No. 1 is updating its health plans and closely monitoring attendance. Superintendent Jubal Yennie said there’s no shortage of resources to deal with an outbreak, but if the situation gets bad enough, it could close some or all of the county’s 15 schools.
“We had a number of flu outbreaks last year and people were getting concerned with what that threshold is for saying we need to close the school,” he said. “If we’ve got 40 or 50 percent of our students absent from school, then we probably have a community issue to address.”
Yennie said in the event of a severe outbreak, school buildings could serve as quarantine centers. If school is out for a significant period of time, ACSD No. 1 might seek a waiver — with assistance from the state superintendent — so that students would not have to make up all missed days.
“The stance right now is that if we miss days, we need to make those up,” Yennie said. “If it gets to a point where we have an outbreak and there’s a significant number of days we’re missing, then there may be some other arrangement or waiver that may occur.”
The city of Laramie released a statement directing concerned residents to the Department of Health and the CDC.
“(The city) has plans in place for maintaining municipal operations in the event of public health emergencies like communicable disease,” the release says. “During the advent of any public health situation, municipal government management and elected officials review, update and implement those plans as necessary to preserve the continuity of essential municipal services.”
President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night, saying the U.S. will suspend travel from Europe for 30 days starting Friday as countries continue to tighten lockdowns, a “strong but necessary measure.” The restriction will not apply to Britain. Trump urged Americans to “stay calm” and that the fears over the virus are a “temporary moment.”
Wednesday also saw stocks take another historic plunge.
Harrist said symptoms reported with this disease are familiar: fever, cough and shortness of breath. There are many different coronaviruses, some of which cause the common cold in people and others that circulate among animals.
Experts believe COVID-19 spreads mostly between people who are in close contact and through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People are thought to be most contagious when they are most ill with obvious symptoms. A person can also get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
Recommended steps that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 or similar illness include:
n Avoid close contact with sick people.
n While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
n Stay home if sick.
n Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
n Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
n Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.
“Travel recommendations and restrictions are also important,” Harrist said. The CDC currently recommends no nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and no travel on cruise ships.
The CDC also says older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should consider avoiding situations with increased risk for transmission because they are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Examples include avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips and avoiding crowded places.
For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit:
https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
For more details about the disease from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
