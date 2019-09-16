A fire in northern Albany County had burned at least 750 acres of private property by Monday, Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said.
The rangeland fire was reported over the weekend, and the county’s emergency crews arrived Sunday morning to help combat the blaze, Binning said.
A Type 3 Incident Command Crew was installed Monday, and the county’s fire warden, Chad Dinges, was also on the scene.
Type 3 is a federal classification referring to fire response of medium complexity. A Type 3 crew involves an incident commander, and some other command positions may also be filled.
Binning said more information should become available in coming days as a public information officer for the incident command team is appointed.
The blaze is located near Fetterman and Devil’s Creek roads.
