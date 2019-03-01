The Senate’s more conservative position on spending prevailed on Senate File 162, this year’s capital construction bill that helped keep legislators working until 2 a.m. Thursday.
During the original Joint Appropriations Committee negotiations, legislators tentatively agreed to appropriate $30 million for a replacement for the University of Wyoming’s Corbett Pool and renovations to War Memorial Stadium’s west side stands.
Right before the bill hit the Senate floor, however, House members of JAC agreed to strip out the UW projects.
After the bill passed the Senate, Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, convinced the House to add back in $15 million for the projects, with UW being instructed to raise $30 million in matching funds.
Once a Joint Conference Committee was convened Wednesday to hash out the differences, House members agreed to strip out almost all the project they had included.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said Thursday morning that Senators seemed willing to kill the bill.
“This was put in front of us as the only the only compromise,” he said.
UW leaders have said they expect to ask for funding for Corbett Pool and the west side stands in coming years. They did not include those projects in their supplemental budget requests this year.
In December, athletic director Tom Burman told legislators that it would take $50 million-$55 million to complete the War Memorial Stadium project “correctly.”
