In the last four weeks, 869 Albany County residents have filed initial unemployment claims, compared to 44 during the same period a year ago, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. That’s an increase of about 1,900% and speaks to hundreds of families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Statewide, there were 10,203 initial unemployment claims in March, an increase of about 600% over 2019 and the highest one-month total since 1997, which is as far back as the department has comparable data.
Every state industry experienced triple-digit claims increases, with leisure and hospitality hit the hardest.
DWS spokesman Tyler Stockton said Wyoming residents should begin receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation this week, which provides an extra $600 per week to eligible beneficiaries on top of regular benefits. The payments will be retroactive to March 29.
“People who were laid off back then, they’ll get all those payments for those weeks up until last week all in one chunk,” he said. “They may get a pretty sizeable deposit on that first one.”
Additional components of the federal CARES Act — 13 weeks of extended benefits, as well as benefits for self-employed workers — should be coming in the next couple weeks.
Stockton said Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, for those not normally eligible for benefits, would be the next program to come online.
“The goal is to have that done by the end of next week and ready to take applications,” he said.
DWS hosted town hall meetings earlier this week for workers and employers to learn about the federal and state aid available to them, and the department plans to host more in coming weeks.
Despite the overwhelming number of claims, employers aren’t necessarily planning on saying goodbye to employees forever. Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance, said small business owners in the downtown district haven’t reported any layoffs yet. Instead, they’ve reported furloughing employees in hopes of bringing them back.
“That’s a good thing, that I haven’t seen that,” she said.
Sherwood said Laramie and other communities are already starting to think about recovery strategies, especially with an eye on this summer.
“It feels good to be thinking more strategically about how we can re-spur the economy once this starts to lift,” she said.
