UW Nordic Ski Team hosts 4th Laramie Loppet Half Marathon
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team will host a 21km freestyle half marathon race for the public Sunday.
The cost is $55 per person, with action beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pole Mountain ski trails at Happy Jack. Each participant will receive ski ties, socks and a race packet. Custom awards will be given for age-group winners, and the overall winners will receive special awards.
Participants will compete in different categories: college and elite men beginning at 10 a.m.; college and elite women at 10:05 a.m.; competitive wave for men and women at 10:10 a.m.; novice wave for men and women at 10:15 a.m.; and a children’s 5km race begins at 10:30 a.m.
Also scheduled this weekend is the annual free Cowboy Chase Classic team sprint competition beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with a men’s start. The women’s race begins an hour later. A dinner is planned at 5:30 p.m. at Laramie High School. Dinner is $15 per person.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
PVA to meet Tuesday
The next Progressive Voter Alliance meeting will feature Bret Vance of the Laramie Fire Department, who will talk about community risk reduction — how we can identify and reduce the risk of “falls” by our citizens. The second featured speaker is Jamie Egolf, Jungian Psychotherapist, who will discuss the archetypal Apocalypse—the end of everything and why this agitates and haunts us.
PVA begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center. Come hear what is happening in the community and how to get involved — or take two minutes and share a message with the group.
VA Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach available next week
The VA Mobile Vet Center is hosting a community outreach event for all veterans, service members and their families. This event is intended to connect combat veterans and service members with professional readjustment counseling services for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and/or combat deployments.
In addition, a representative from the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Service Clinic will be available to provide free legal counsel on matters such as, family law, custody issues, landlord tenant law, debt collection, etc. Vet Center staff will also be available to answer questions and/or assist veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment, Veteran Service Officer (VSO) referrals, and VA benefits explanation/referrals.
The event is planned for 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more outreach event information, please contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or visit the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s webpage at www.cheyenne.va.gov. Like and follow us on the Cheyenne VAMC Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is March 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
“Pokes ‘n Plainsmen” set through Friday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is teaming up with Laramie High School this February for “Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” a collaborative evening of scenes, songs, and dances showcasing the best and brightest performers from both programs.
“Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” directed by UW theatre faculty Leigh Selting, Seán Stone, and Patrick Konesko, and LHS drama instructor Michael Hancey, runs at 7:30 p.m. through Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
This “date night” offering runs over Valentine’s Day week, and presents a fun and fast-paced musical and dramatic revue centered on all aspects of relationships.
STUDIOWYO to present open mic night with poet Masterpiece
StudioWYO will be in collaboration with the Black Student Alliance for an open mic night.
This performance will follow a workshop hosted by BSA from 4:30-5:30 p.m. today. StudioWYO’s Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m.
MasterPiece, an award-winning spoken word poet from Dallas, will be hosting both the workshop and Open Mic Night. This Open Mic will provide a platform for attendees of the workshop to express themselves and perform what they had written earlier in the day. MasterPiece will be performing some of her own original work as well.
To find out more about MasterPiece, visit her website at masterpiecepoetry.com.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than April 1. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Today: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Friday: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Monday: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Presentation, open forum to feature UW transit, parking study
Consultants working on a 10-year parking and transportation plan for the University of Wyoming will present a summary of findings, survey results, initial conclusions and preliminary recommendations during a campus presentation and open forum from 1:30-3 p.m. today in the Agriculture Building Auditorium.
Walker Consultants and Olsson Associates are conducting a comprehensive study of UW’s current parking and transportation programs. The 10-year plan will serve as a roadmap to help guide future parking and transportation decision-making — and to serve as a change agent that will help optimize the university’s parking and transportation system, leading to customer service enhancements and operational efficiencies.
The consultants’ report is scheduled to be completed later this spring and will be part of the university’s overall campus master planning process.
Traffic Commission meeting canceled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. today in the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., has been cancelled.
PFLAG hosting Valentine’s Day Pot Luck
The monthly meeting of the Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) Chapter features a Valentine’s Day Pot Luck, set for 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. Meetings are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Local teens invited to open studio time
Today is the first Teen Open Art Studio Time at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Middle school and high school youth are invited to create art of their choosing using materials provided in the Shelton Art Studio. Each session is from 4-7 p.m. This is a free opportunity for teens to work on self-directed art projects. There will occasionally be demonstrations of art techniques. However, the primary purpose is for youth to have space to work on ongoing art projects of their choosing. Additional open studio time will be added on Saturdays starting in March.
Pianist Eduardo Monteiro to perform concert
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present the 2019 Eminent Artist-in-Residence, pianist Eduardo Monteiro, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde,” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde:” “Sonata No. 1,” by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Monteiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most active pianists in Brazil, regarded by critics as being among the country’s greatest.
Albany County CattleWomen Meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Rib and Chophouse, 2415 Grand Ave. A steak dinner will be served for $16. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef can join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
