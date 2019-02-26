Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office at 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course registration deadline set for today
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is today. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by today.
Presentation to feature Chinese medicine, internal kung fu
A special presentation by Dr. Timothy Sheehan on Chinese medicine and internal kung fu is set for 7 p.m. today in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Sheehan is a licensed acupuncturist and eighth-degree black sash and lineage holder in internal silat.
The presentation is free to the public. Call 760-8232 for more information.
Laramie Garden Club meeting set for today
Gardeners have been showing Christine Porter, Ph.D., the enormous diversity of what they grow — food and families, bees and beauty and many other important yields that do not alliterate but are also valuable to individuals and communities. In this presentation, Christine will share what gardeners have taught her over 10 years of action and research, combined with a hopefully not-too-boring review of other research with gardeners. She will also talk about the myriad benefits of home and community gardening and how we can enable those who are interested in growing their own food.
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. today at United Presbyterian Church. The meeting is free to the public.
Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
Rotary Bingo benefit brings bikes to badges
On Nov. 10, Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosted its Black Tie Bingo. This event generated funds to purchase five tactical police bikes for the Laramie Police Department, which were purchased locally at All-Terrain Sports. The presentation of the bicycles to the Department will take place at noon Wednesday at the Laramie Police Department.
The LPD utilize bikes to patrol events like Jubilee Days and Freedom has a Birthday. The bikes give officers the advantage of speed compared to being on foot and maneuverability compared to squad cars in crowded pedestrian areas.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual Black Tie Bingo event in November each year to raise funds for a deserving local organization. Many local businesses and individuals stepped up to make the evening a success, excited to support their local police department. Haselden Construction, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Snowy Range Dodge, Premier Bone & Joint, Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, ANB Bank, West Inc. and Laramie Fire Extinguisher supported the event as corporate sponsors, with several other businesses and individuals making donations for prizes.
Past recipients of the Black Tie Bingo proceeds are Climb Wyoming, SAFE Project and Polio Plus. The entertaining evening also raised funds for the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Audubon Society hosting events this week
The Laramie Audubon Society is hosting an evening program, “Short-eared Owl Program Update at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie.
Arrive early for Bird Chat and refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the ground floor lobby of the Berry Center. The talk itself begins at 7 p.m. in the adjacent ground floor auditorium (Room 138). The Berry Center is located on the University of Wyoming campus at the corner of 10th and Lewis streets. Note that the parking lot across the street from the Berry Center is no longer available, so please plan to park on the adjacent streets.
A field trip, the Albany Bird-Hop, is scheduled to take place Saturday. The trip will feature relaxing feeder-watching with the goal of observing montane birds. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 E. Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. They will then drive to the Snowy Range for a no-host breakfast at the Albany Lodge. This trip provides an opportunity to socialize, watch birds from the Albany Lodge windows, and wander the vicinity with the goal of observing birds at nearby feeders. Attendees should bring money for breakfast and binoculars (if available) and should dress in plenty of warm layers, as the group expects to spend substantial time outside. LAS can be contacted at laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
