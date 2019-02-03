Corrections
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Local hockey teams to wrap up weekend play
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 9 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Relatives Theatrics to present “The How and the Why”
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 3 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-9 in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers “two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre.” (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue events scheduled at UW
A number of events that tie into the contributions of black women during the civil rights movement to the present are scheduled during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, scheduled for Feb. 3-9 at the University of Wyoming.
MLK DOD schedule of events are:
n Today: MLK DOD March and Rally open poster making session, noon-3 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. Sponsored by the Wyoming Art Party, participants are urged to create a poster for the following day’s march and rally. Supplies will be provided.
n Monday: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Rally, 5-6 p.m. Rally begins at the north side of Washakie Dining Center with a stop at the Albany County Courthouse before returning to campus. The march commemorates the historic March on Washington for jobs and freedom, and the legacy of King.
n Monday: Annual MLK Community Supper and Willena Stanford Diversity Awards, 6-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The event honors Stanford, a former UW instructor in African American and Diaspora Studies, who had a strong commitment to the equal educational opportunity of all UW students. A UW student will receive the diversity award during the event.
n Tuesday: Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning (ECTL) book discussion: “Not That Bad” by Roxane Gay, 12:15-1:30 p.m., ECTL, Coe Library, Room 510. Facilitators are Alison Harkin, UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice lecturer, and law Professor Jacquelyn Bridgeman.
n Tuesday: “Community Healing Practices,” 6-8 p.m., UW Art Museum. Panel discussion and healing trauma through art, yoga and sound therapy sessions.
n Wednesday: “Eat and Greet with Kai Davis,” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wyoming Union, Room 103. An invitation to meet with MLK DOD keynote speaker Kai Davis and new Multicultural Affairs staff. Lunch will be provided.
n Wednesday: “Dialogue Dinner,” 5-7 p.m., Washakie Dining Center. The dinner encourages students to engage in meaningful dialogue focusing on issues of diversity and inclusion. The event will be facilitated by resident assistants and residence coordinators. Prizes available to students. The event is open to students with a meal plan, and those without will be charged regular meal prices.
n Wednesday: “T-Shirt Making Party,” 5-7 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. The Wyoming Art Party sponsors the event, with a limited number of free T-shirts available. Participants are urged to bring their own T-shirts for the project. Gift cards to Coal Creek Downtown will be available as prizes.
n Wednesday: “Community Open Mic Night at Coal Creek Downtown,” 7-10 p.m. The event follows the Wyoming Art Party printmaking session.
n Thursday: Kai Davis keynote performance, 7-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. Davis is a writer, performer and teaching artist from Philadelphia. Davis was the artistic director of the Babel Poetry Collective from 2012-16, and has performed for TEDx Philly, CNN, BET, Public Broadcasting System and National Public Radio. She is a two-time international grand slam champion, winning Brave New Voices in 2011 and the College Union Poetry Slam Invitational in 2016, and is a 2017 Leeway Transformation Award recipient. As a queer woman of color, her work focuses on race, gender, power, sexuality and its many layers.
n Thursday: StudioWYO hip-hop night, 8-11 p.m., The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
n Friday: Black History Conference, 8-2:30 p.m., UW College of Law. UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies hosts the conference as part of Black History Month events on campus. Among events are discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations. Lunch will be provided.
n Friday: “The Hate U Give,” film screening, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wyoming Union Family Room. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the PG-13 rated film that runs approximately two hours.
n Saturday: Annual Diversity Ball, 8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk with a Doc event is slated for 1:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse.
Dr. Kyle Patrick De Young, Ph.D., will be speaking on “Understanding what Controls Sleep: The Basics of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.”
IMH Prime Time to return Monday
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Prime Time will resume Monday.
The speaker for February will be Helene Neville, cancer survivor and elite athlete. This event is open to anyone.
Prime Time serves lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation starting around 11:45 a.m.
Laramie Valley Composite Flight, CAP planning weekly meetings
The Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol, auxiliary of the US Air Force, is inviting potential new members to attend and observe at weekly meetings this spring.
CAP has a development program for youth ages 12-18 that focuses on four areas: leadership, aerospace education, emergency services and physical training.
Young Cadets wear Air Force style uniforms and earn promotions by participating in weekly meetings and studying and learning on their own.
Weekly meetings are hosted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Laramie Armory. Parents should email 2Lt. Karen Bienz at kbienz@wywg.cap.gov to arrange for their potential cadet to attend and observe three meetings prior to joining.
Adult members participate in emergency services missions in the air and on the ground and can support the cadet program through teaching lessons and attending activities. Adults interested should also contact 2Lt. Bienz and go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.laramievalleycap.com.
Free language courses offered at UW
Fifteen different language courses will be offered for free during the University of Wyoming’s spring semester.
The World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) is offered to both the UW and Laramie communities. Classes in Arabic, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tadjik/Dari, Turkish/Kurdish and Uzbek will begin Monday and end May 10.
Classes will be offered throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. The schedule may be found at www.facebook.com/culturelanguageprogram/.
WLCP is a volunteer program that promotes learning world languages and cultures. WLCP learners explore basic language and culture in an informal setting.
The WLCP was developed by Khasilova in 2013 and supported by UW College of Education faculty member Amy Roberts. It was launched in 2014 with the help of UW’s international community and graduate students. The students received internal grants to purchase curriculum materials; instructional technology; and to organize international students and faculty, visiting scholars and international community members as WLCP service instructors.
The Associated Students of UW, the UW College of Education and the Global Engagement Office sponsor the WLCP.
Laramie Women’s Club planning annual Bunco Party
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for Feb. 10 at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 760-7260 no later than Monday for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
County Fair Board to meet Monday
The regular meeting of the Albany County Fair Board will commence at 5 p.m. Monday, when the board intends to recess into executive session pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 16-4-405 (a)(ii) to discuss personnel matters. The board will adjourn the executive session and reconvene its general session of the regular meeting at its normal start time of 6:30 p.m.
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana performance slate for Tuesday
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a top American dance company, will perform as the first spring semester act for University of Wyoming Presents. The program is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage.
Tickets are $20 for the public; $17 for faculty, staff and senior citizens; and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Founded in 1983, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is one of America’s most prominent, culturally specific dance companies, serving more than 45,000 people nationwide each year, according to the production company’s website. The company has performed at 73 venues in 27 states, including leading theaters, universities and underserved communities.
For more information about Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, visit www.flamenco-vivo.org/.
For more information, call UW Presents Director Philip Moline at (307) 766-5139 or email pmoline@uwyo.edu.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events scheduled for Februrary
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 12 and noon Feb. 20 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Feb. 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
The Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
LPAC seeking public art director
After four years leading the development of the Laramie Public Art Plan and directing the efforts of the Laramie Pubic Art Coalition, Meg Thompson Stanton is transitioning for new opportunities.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition’s mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all our citizens and visitors. LPAC does not select art, but exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project.
LPAC believes public art is not just about paintings on a wall — it’s about bringing art to every aspect of the community, giving community members a voice in their public space, respecting artists and the profession, and working together with artists to create cultural experiences that reflect the vibrancy and richness of our great community. LPAC strives to make the public art process as transparent and inclusive as possible.
In order to keep LPAC’s momentum going, the executive board will be hiring for this position in early spring. Those interested in applying for the position of Public Art Director for the Laramie Public Art Coalition can visit www.laramiepublicart.org for a job description. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
UW entrepreneurship leader to speak at Kiwanis Club meeting
The chief operating officer of the University of Wyoming’s new Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) is scheduled to speak to two Laramie service clubs in the next two weeks.
Jack Mason, a successful businessman who has personally founded multiple companies and helped establish many more, will discuss how the IIE aims to create a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem across the university and the state.
On Tuesday, he’s scheduled to speak to the Laramie Kiwanis Club at noon at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
Mason earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to earn a master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in engineering from MIT. At Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, he redesigned and repositioned the entrepreneurial studies program over the past five years. Before that, he taught at the University of Colorado.
Mason has founded eight businesses, including a firm in Boulder, Colo., that provided an electronic commerce platform and services to support energy procurement. Mason led the acquisition of more than 30 Fortune 1000 clients and fundraising of $1.1 million in venture capital.
He served as principal of the energy and management consulting firm Mason Energy and Management, vice president of E Source LLC, chief executive and founder of Energy Window Inc., senior vice president of Indus International and principal of PRISM Consulting Inc.
The IIE calls on innovators from throughout the state as it works to instill entrepreneurial thinking to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Adding needed programs and curriculum that draw together all UW colleges, business services and entrepreneurship competitions, the IIE serves as the university’s front door for the state’s entrepreneurs.
LYP hosting Trihydro VP for meeting
The monthly Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting is set for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Lunch will be served upstairs.
Josh Dorrell, senior vice president of technology services and solutions for Trihydro, will be the guest.
Commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is slated for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators to begin Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
The Wednesday event features the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition. Each semester, up to four faculty members from any academic discipline may request space in the teaching gallery to present artworks from the UW Art Museum’s permanent collection for their course content. Classes this semester are: “Honors 4151 Special Topics: We Are What We Eat”; “Classics/English 4270: Classical Epic Poetry”; “Honors 4151 Special Topics: Stealing Culture: The Intersection of Art & Law”; and “Latina/o Studies 1101 First-Year Seminar: Latina/o Popular Culture.” The conversation will be led by Raechel Cook, curator of academic engagement from the UW Art Museum, and will include some of the UW faculty members who are leading the courses. The exhibition will be on view through May 18.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Friday: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n Feb. 11: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Feb. 12: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n Feb. 13: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Feb. 14: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Feb. 15: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Feb. 18: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
To supplement BSA and AADS programs, the American Heritage Center (AHC) is sponsoring the “Images of Black Wyoming” exhibition in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex through February. UW student Paige Emerich, with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs, curated the exhibition.
The exhibition represents noteworthy stories of African-Americans influential in Wyoming’s history.
The AHC currently has a digital exhibition on the loggia television, featuring the papers of June Vanleer Williams. She was an African-American journalist, editor, actress, casting director, playwright, poet and an active member in Karamu House, which is the oldest black theater in the U.S. The Black 14 collection also will be displayed in the Centennial Complex’s lobby through February.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Concert to feature violin, piano
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series presents John Fadial, violin, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, in “Sonatas for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include Fauré’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13” and Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.”
Praised by L’Est Republicain for his “sparkling technique,” violinist Fadial has appeared on four continents as a chamber musician, soloist and pedagogue. Praised by World Journal, Chicago for her “amazing playing,” pianist Wu has performed widely as recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist. Both musicians are also accomplished recording artists.
Woman’s club to meet
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Pot luck lunch at noon, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Katie Hogarty from Climb Wyoming will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Laramie Legion Baseball hosting fundraiser
A Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is planned as a fundraiser for Laramie Legion Baseball. The event is from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is $50 buy-in, and $10 all-you-can-drink beer is available, along with a cash bar, snacks and prizes.
Call Bonnie Jordan at 760-1888 to reserve a spot or for more information.
VFW hosting cribbage tournament
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is planning a cribbage tournament for noon Saturday at 2221 Garfield St. Admission is a $10 buy in and $5 buy in for the losers bracket. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share, and everyone is welcome to join in on the food and fun.
Next tourism board meeting set for Feb. 11
The January meeting for the Albany County Tourism Board was canceled, and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at 210 Custer St. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Dollar-a-Month Club hosting Have a Heart Sweet Treats Bake Sale
The Dollar-A-Month Club is hosting its annual Have a Heart Sweet Treat Bake Sale with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Attendees can purchase a wide variety of tasty treats. The sale is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the main dining room, 1560 N. Third St. All proceeds will benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors. Call Melody Julian at 460-2534 for more information.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course to begin Feb. 12
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 12-May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
ACGS to meet Feb. 12
Find out what’s new and improved in FamilySearch with “FamilySearch Update” presented by Lynda Lytle, LDS Family History Consultant, at the Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. FamilySearch is a nonprofit family history organization, preserving and sharing the largest collection of genealogical and historical records in the world. Family Search offers a free service, over 5.5 billion indexed records, 4,745 FamilySearch Centers worldwide, and 24/7 phone support. This program will help update users on changes in FamilySearch, show how to access the records that are available, and answer questions about using FamilySearch. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Feb. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on February 23rd.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
