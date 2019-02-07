Correction
A story on page A3 of Wednesday’s Boomerang, “City Council requests amendments to dorm bill,” contained an error. City Manager Janine Jordan did not say the construction could affect resident water and sewer prices; at this time, the city does not have any immediate concern that the construction will affect prices. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Boomerang regrets the mistake.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Prayer group to meet Saturday
Grandparents and Parents in Prayer is set for 9-10 a.m. Saturday at LIGHT House of Prayer. The group is free to the public.
Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
Archaeological society to meet Tuesday
Come join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the first meeting of 2019, set for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for February is Michael Page, survey staff archaeologist with the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist. Page will be delivering a lecture titled “The Blevins Site and Western Plains Woodland” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rachael.shimek@wyo.gov or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue events scheduled at UW
A number of events that tie into the contributions of black women during the civil rights movement to the present are scheduled during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, scheduled for Feb. 3-9 at the University of Wyoming.
MLK DOD schedule of events are:
n Today: Kai Davis keynote performance, 7-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom.
n Today: StudioWYO hip-hop night, 8-11 p.m., The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
n Friday: Black History Conference, 8-2:30 p.m., UW College of Law. UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies hosts the conference as part of Black History Month events on campus. Among events are discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations. Lunch will be provided.
n Friday: “The Hate U Give,” film screening, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wyoming Union Family Room. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the PG-13 rated film that runs approximately two hours.
n Saturday: Annual Diversity Ball, 8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Relatives Theatrics to present “The How and the Why”
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Saturday: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n Monday: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Tuesday: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n Wednesday: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Feb. 14: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Feb. 15: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Feb. 18: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
To supplement BSA and AADS programs, the American Heritage Center (AHC) is sponsoring the “Images of Black Wyoming” exhibition in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex through February. UW student Paige Emerich, with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs, curated the exhibition.
The exhibition represents noteworthy stories of African-Americans influential in Wyoming’s history.
The AHC currently has a digital exhibition on the loggia television, featuring the papers of June Vanleer Williams. She was an African-American journalist, editor, actress, casting director, playwright, poet and an active member in Karamu House, which is the oldest black theater in the U.S. The Black 14 collection also will be displayed in the Centennial Complex’s lobby through February.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Concert to feature violin, piano
The University of Wyoming Music Faculty Recital Series presents John Fadial, violin, and Chi-Chen Wu, piano, in “Sonatas for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The program will include Fauré’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1 in A major, Op. 13” and Franck’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major.”
Praised by L’Est Republicain for his “sparkling technique,” violinist Fadial has appeared on four continents as a chamber musician, soloist and pedagogue. Praised by World Journal, Chicago for her “amazing playing,” pianist Wu has performed widely as recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist. Both musicians are also accomplished recording artists.
Woman’s club to meet
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Pot luck lunch at noon, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Katie Hogarty from Climb Wyoming will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Laramie hockey to take on Cheyenne, Sheridan, Gillette
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up this weekend:
FRIDAY
n 2UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 8 a.m.
n 12UA vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:45 p.m.
n 14U vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 3:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 12UA vs. the Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
n 14U vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 10:15 a.m.
All games are free to the public & hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
How to submit to Local Briefs
