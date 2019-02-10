Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Laramie Women’s Club planning annual Bunco Party
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for today at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs.
Laramie hockey to take on Sheridan, Gillette
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up this weekend:
TODAY
n 12UA vs. the Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
n 14U vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 10:15 a.m.
All games are free to the public & hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Next tourism board meeting set for Monday
The January meeting for the Albany County Tourism Board was canceled, and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at 210 Custer St. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Dollar-a-Month Club hosting Have a Heart Sweet Treats Bake Sale
The Dollar-A-Month Club is hosting its annual Have a Heart Sweet Treat Bake Sale with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Attendees can purchase a wide variety of tasty treats. The sale is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the main dining room, 1560 N. Third St. All proceeds will benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors. Call Melody Julian at 460-2534 for more information.
Nutrition classes, breasfeeding events scheduled for February
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Feb. 20 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
The Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Laramie Public Art Coalition calling for video art submissions
The Laramie Public Art Coalition has put out a call for local artists to submit videos or moving images that will be part of a temporary video projection at the end of February. The coalition will use a mobile projection unit housed in a teardrop trailer called TOPO-X. The theme of the projection is “Projecting: Place,” and the coalition is open to broad interpretations, according to a news release. The first place entry will receive $250, second place $150 and third place $100. The submission deadline is Monday and the winners will be announced Feb. 18. The projection will take place from dusk-11 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 in the parking lot of the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer. Videos should be five minutes or shorter and able to be looped. Send submissions to LPACsubmissions@gmail.com. Go to laramiepublicart.org for complete rules.
Albany County Historic Preservation Board to meet
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 15 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
High school U.S. government classes advance to Wyoming State Finals
We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution will host the 2019 Wyoming State Finals on Monday at the University of Wyoming Conference Center and the Hilton Garden Inn. The qualifiers for this academic competition on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are Cheyenne Central High School, Cody High School, Green River High School, Jackson High School, Laramie High School and Sheridan High School.
Sixteen high schools from across the state competed in a December Congressional District competition in order to qualify for the state finals. The top team from the finals will have the opportunity to advance to the national finals in Washington, D.C. at the end of April. Students studied for months to prepare for their role as experts testifying on selected constitutional issues in a simulated congressional hearing. Students will testify before panels of judges that include Wyoming Supreme Court judges, University of Wyoming professors, scholars and attorneys.
For more information about the program, contact the Center for Civic Education at 818-591-9321 or visit www.civiced.org.
“Pokes ‘n Plainsmen” set for Monday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance teams up with Laramie High School this February for “Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” a collaborative evening of scenes, songs, and dances showcasing the best and brightest performers from both programs.
“Pokes ‘n Plainsmen,” directed by UW theatre faculty Leigh Selting, Seán Stone, and Patrick Konesko, and LHS drama instructor Michael Hancey, runs February 11 -15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Thrust Theatre. For tickets, call (307) 766-6666 or go online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
This “date night” offering runs over Valentine’s Day week, and presents a fun and fast-paced musical and dramatic revue centered on all aspects of relationships.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Monday: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Tuesday: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n Wednesday: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Thursday: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Friday: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Feb. 18: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Second Story Book Group to meet Tuesday
The Second Story Book Group will meet on a different day this month due to Valentine’s Day. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Behind the Carbon Curtain: The Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
Lockwood will attend the meeting.
The Second Story Book Group usually meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for March is “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. All are welcome to attend.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course to begin Tuesday
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 12-May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
ACGS to meet Tuesday
Find out what’s new and improved in FamilySearch with “FamilySearch Update” presented by Lynda Lytle, LDS Family History Consultant, at the Albany County Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. FamilySearch is a nonprofit family history organization, preserving and sharing the largest collection of genealogical and historical records in the world. Family Search offers a free service, over 5.5 billion indexed records, 4,745 FamilySearch Centers worldwide, and 24/7 phone support. This program will help update users on changes in FamilySearch, show how to access the records that are available, and answer questions about using FamilySearch. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Archaeological society to meet Tuesday
Come join the June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society for the first meeting of 2019, set for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for February is Michael Page, survey staff archaeologist with the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist. Page will be delivering a lecture titled “The Blevins Site and Western Plains Woodland” after a short business meeting. Attendees do not need to be a member of the society to attend, but new members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Email Rachael Shimek at rachael.shimek@wyo.gov or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Commissioners planning special meeting
An Albany County Commission special meeting is planned for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Concert to feature music for clarinet, viola, piano
The University of Wyoming Department of Music Faculty Recital Series presents “Music for Clarinet, Viola and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Performers include UW Music faculty members Blake McGee, clarinet and James Przygocki, viola, and guest artist Brooks Hafey, piano.
The program will feature “Four Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 83,” by Max Bruch; “Trio in E-Flat Major, K. 498, ‘Kegelstatt,’” by W.A. Mozart; and “Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano, Opus 128,” by Lowell Lieberman.
StudioWYO to present open mic night with poet Masterpiece
StudioWYO will be in collaboration with the Black Student Alliance for an open mic night.
This performance will follow a workshop hosted by BSA from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. StudioWYO’s Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m.
MasterPiece, an award-winning spoken word poet from Dallas, will be hosting both the workshop and Open Mic Night. This Open Mic will provide a platform for attendees of the workshop to express themselves and perform what they had written earlier in the day. MasterPiece will be performing some of her own original work as well.
To find out more about MasterPiece, visit her website at masterpiecepoetry.com.
For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Pianist Eduardo Monteiro to perform concert
The University of Wyoming Department of Music is proud to present the 2019 Eminent Artist-in-Residence, pianist Eduardo Monteiro, in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will feature “Piano Sonata in E major, Op. 109,” by Ludwig van Beethoven; “Three Preludes” by Claude Debussy; “Death of Isolde,” by Franz Liszt, after Richard Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde:” “Sonata No. 1,” by Francisco Mignone; and “Impressões Seresteiras” and “Hommage à Chopin” by Heitor Villa-Lobos.
Monteiro, a native of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the most active pianists in Brazil, regarded by critics as being among the country’s greatest.
Albany County CattleWomen Meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Rib and Chophouse, 2415 Grand Ave. A steak dinner will be served for $16. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef can join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents ‘A Little Serenading Music’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.,m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will open with works from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The evening will feature the premiere of UW student Chase Jordan’s “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion,” the winner of the 2019 Douglas B. Reeves UW Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
Visions of Yellowstone photos to be showcased at Eppson
Michael Day, educator and nature photographer, will share a new iMovie on Yellowstone National Park and answer questions about exploring one of our national treasures. Day has both day-hiked and overnight camped hundreds of miles photographing the park’s numerous attractions and wildlife. Topics include why and when to visit the park; where to go and what to see in the park; and how to hike and overnight camp in the park.
Day will speak at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 in the east wing of the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1460 N. Third St.
Famous Mexican-American author to discuss new book at UW
Award-winning author Luis Alberto Urrea will visit the University of Wyoming on Feb. 19 to discuss his newest book, “The House of Broken Angels,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Urrea’s hourlong talk is free and open to the public. His book will be available for purchase and signing afterward.
Known for his Latino heritage, Urrea is described as a master storyteller who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. He was born in Tijuana, Mexico, to a Mexican father and an American mother, and grew up in San Diego, Calif.
For more information on the event, email Watson at wwatson@uwyo.edu.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Feb. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on February 23rd.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
Only online nominations submitted by Feb. 28 can be accepted. Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Art design contest now open
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2019. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show looking for entries
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.