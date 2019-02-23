Corrections
Local student part of cooking competition
Sodexo will be having a Future Chefs Cooking Competition on Wednesday in the Laramie High School Commons. The students who were selected to participate are in grades 2-5 with Albany County School District No. 1. Ten children are competing this year. They will begin preparing/cooking their recipes around 3:30 p.m. and present their dishes to a panel of judges at 5 p.m. The winner of the competition will have their recipe sent on to the Regional Competition.
Rotary Bingo benefit brings bikes to badges
On Nov. 10, Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosted its Black Tie Bingo. This event generated funds to purchase five tactical police bikes for the Laramie Police Department, which were purchased locally at All-Terrain Sports. The presentation of the bicycles to the Department will take place at noon Wednesday at the Laramie Police Department.
The LPD utilize bikes to patrol events like Jubilee Days and Freedom has a Birthday. The bikes give officers the advantage of speed compared to being on foot and maneuverability compared to squad cars in crowded pedestrian areas.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual Black Tie Bingo event in November each year to raise funds for a deserving local organization. Many local businesses and individuals stepped up to make the evening a success, excited to support their local police department. Haselden Construction, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Snowy Range Dodge, Premier Bone & Joint, Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, ANB Bank, West Inc. and Laramie Fire Extinguisher supported the event as corporate sponsors, with several other businesses and individuals making donations for prizes.
Past recipients of the Black Tie Bingo proceeds are Climb Wyoming, SAFE Project and Polio Plus. The entertaining evening also raised funds for the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus.
UW photojournalism display, reception celebrate Larsh Bristol Fellowship
Photojournalism depicting a range of Wyoming life and wildlife will be on display in the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in March, highlighting some of the work made possible through the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship.
The fellowship, awarded each year by the UW Department of Communication and Journalism, is now open for proposals from UW students seeking to expand and explore their own photojournalistic skills in the coming year.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday on the third floor of Coe Library, giving prospective recipients and the wider UW community an opportunity to explore what other photographers working under the award produced in 2018, says Cindy Price Schultz, UW Department of Communication and Journalism chair. The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.
The display in Coe Library will feature work by the two 2018 fellowship winners: Jamie Lindsey, a visual arts graduate from Laramie; and Tamara Rodgers, a Cheyenne senior in visual arts who will graduate this fall.
Both Lindsey’s project — “They Came for Gold, They Stayed for Sheep: A History of the Basque People in Wyoming” — and Rodgers’ project — “Small Fish, Shallow Water: Protecting Wyoming’s Horneyhead Chub” — were completed during the fellowship’s 10th year.
Ecumenical Service planned for March 6
The public is invited to join the Laramie Christian Community for an Ash Wednesday Service. Members of the Laramie Ministerial Association will proclaim scripture and offer a reflection, followed by the signing with ashes. Worship begins at 12:10 p.m. March 6 at St. Paul’s Newman Center. All are welcome.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon today at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
UW-Sponsored Service Saturday scheduled for Saturday
February Service Saturday, sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement program, is scheduled for 9 a.m. today.
The event is free and open to UW students, staff and faculty members.
During Service Saturday, volunteers will stand outside of Safeway and Walmart to ask customers to purchase certain items in the respective stores for donation purposes. Those items will then be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan, a Laramie agency that provides assistance to community members in emergency situations.
For more information, call the UW Campus Activities Center at 766-6344. For more information about Interfaith-Good Samaritan, visit www.laramieinterfaith.org.
Bingo Night set for today
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a Bingo Game on Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to today.
Blaine Matthews will be there selling his caramel apples to finish raising money for his school trip to New York City. Those who want more information or want to put in an order can call Deb Wessels at 760-0860. Shoppers can order ahead or purchase from what is available at Bingo Night.
Laramie birders planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning an upcoming trip from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, will lead a snowshoe/cross-country ski trek through forest and riparian areas at Chimney Park. The focus of this trip, sponsored by the Laramie Audubon Society, will be learning how to identify winter animal tracks and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group will also discuss existing knowledge regarding the natural history of the winter environment.
The group will meet at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown, location 110 Grand Ave. before leaving for the field trip. Chimney Park is a USFS site and requires a $5 per carload fee for parking. Those with their own transportation are free to leave at any time. A different destination may be selected, depending on snow conditions. The backup date in case of bad weather is March 2. For more information about the trip, email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
Local hockey to face Park County, Cheyenne teams next weekend
The next Laramie Outlaws Hockey games are as follows:
TODAY
n 10UB vs. the Park County Ice Cats is at 5:45 p.m.
n 10UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10UB vs. the Park County Ice Cats is at 8:45 a.m.
n 10UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 10 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Hospice fundraiser scheduled for this weekend
Hospice of Laramie is hosting its FeBrewary Fest fundraiser event from 6-9 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
Beer, ciders and local food will be available. Beer is being provided by local breweries and the Laramie Brew Club. A silent auction and live music are also scheduled.
Advance tickets are $35 per person or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Proceeds will support Hospice of Laramie.
Contact Jeff Senn at 307-745-9254 or jeff@hospiceoflaramie.org for more information.
Mr. Jim’s hosting fundraiser for Foster Grandparents
Today, 15 percent of every customer’s ticket at Mr Jim’s Pizza goes to Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Those you cannot order a pizza Saturday are encouraged to stop in before and buy pizza cards to use at a later date and their contribution will be made.
View the menu at www.mrjims.pizza. Order online or call 742-5467. For more information about Foster Grandparents, call 307-223-1051.
Bangladesh Night 2019 set for tonight
Bangladesh Night 2019 is set for Saturday at the University of Wyoming.
Bangladesh Night is an annual cultural showcase event organized by the Bangladesh Students Association at the University of Wyoming. The goal of this open event, set for tonight, is to bring the diverse culture of Bangladesh to the UW community and promote cultural diversity and awareness on the campus. The cultural program, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will be followed by a dinner event. The cultural program will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the UW Arts & Science Auditorium, and a dinner event and DJ show are from 7-11 p.m. in the Yellowstone Ballroom. The cultural program will be open for all. Tickets are required for dinner. A free 300 ticketed dinner with traditional Bangladeshi cuisine is offered to UW students, faculty and staff in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Others can collect sponsor tickets for dinner by contacting Motiur Rahman at mrahman7@uwyo.edu prior to the program (at least a week before the event). Those tickets are $20 a piece.
Laramie Foster Closet hosting Good Night Adults Prom
Laramie Foster Closet plans to present Good Night Adults Prom from 8 p.m.-midnight today in the Kenny Sailors Gym at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $80 per couple or $50 per individual, and semi-formal attire is required.
The prom will include a live DJ, open craft beer and wine bar, drinking games, raffles, photo booth, appetizer bar, dessert bar, dancing and the crowning of a prom king and queen.
Go to www.laramiefostercloset.com for tickets or more information.
Artist demonstration, talk to feature Kathleen Clymer
Laramie artist Kathleen Clymer will present a demonstration using artist quality colored pencil media from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. today at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. Come join the artist and try your hand at using different qualities of colored pencils on a variety of papers or just sit, visit and watch the artist at work.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at Artconnect@uwyo.edu or 460-9304 for more information.
Whimsey Exhibition at ArtConnect Gallery ends today
The Whimsey Exhibition is ending today at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. Featured artists include Tara Pappas, Favian Hernandez, Kathleen Clymer and Mary/Roslyn Fichtner.
Enjoy Tara’s newest original mixed media and new large size Giclee Art Prints.
Favian’s endangered species paper mache sculptures and his pen drawings remind us to protect our environment.
Tumbling bears and smiling dragons of Kathleen’s bring a smile and brighten your child’s room.
The mother-daughter author-illustrator team of “Rusty, the Ranch Horse” teaches about life on the ranch from a horse point of view.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at Artconnect@uwyo.edu or 460-9304 for more information.
