LYP hosting Trihydro VP for meeting
The monthly Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting is set for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Lunch will be served upstairs.
Josh Dorrell, senior vice president of technology services and solutions for Trihydro, will be the guest.
Local hockey teams to honor seniors, host tournament
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7 p.m. Outlaw High School Senior Night Ceremony is mid-game at 8:15 p.m. Senior Night celebrates the high school seniors finishing their final season with the LAHC.
SATURDAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7:30 a.m.
n Super 8’s Jamboree Tournament runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Rock Springs. For a detailed tournament schedule, go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com.
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 9 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet, still seeking nominees
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet ON Feb. 28. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
To purchase your tickets, email bscott@laramie.org or call 745-7339. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 21.
Please note: The deadline for business award nominations has been extended. Submit your nomination by 4 p.m. today for it to be eligible for the next step in the process. Email completed forms to hrobinson@laramie.org. While each category is still open for nominations, the following categories have only received one or two nominations: Large Business of the Year, Jim Cavalli Service to Others, Business Person of the Year and The Shuster Award.
Free language courses offered at UW
Fifteen different language courses will be offered for free during the University of Wyoming’s spring semester.
The World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) is offered to both the UW and Laramie communities. Classes in Arabic, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tadjik/Dari, Turkish/Kurdish and Uzbek will begin Monday and end May 10.
Classes will be offered throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. The schedule may be found at www.facebook.com/culturelanguageprogram/.
Registration for free classes will be available from noon-2 p.m. today in Room 30 of the UW College of Education Building, or by going here. For more information, email WLCP Coordinator Dilnoza Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu.
WLCP is a volunteer program that promotes learning world languages and cultures. WLCP learners explore basic language and culture in an informal setting.
The WLCP was developed by Khasilova in 2013 and supported by UW College of Education faculty member Amy Roberts. It was launched in 2014 with the help of UW’s international community and graduate students. The students received internal grants to purchase curriculum materials; instructional technology; and to organize international students and faculty, visiting scholars and international community members as WLCP service instructors.
The Associated Students of UW, the UW College of Education and the Global Engagement Office sponsor the WLCP.
School district, Interfaith planning two food pantry pickups
Albany County School District No. 1 and Interfaith Good-Samaritan are planning two food pantry pickup times and locations for today.
Pickup is planned 2:30-4 p.m. in the gym of Linford Elementary School and 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the small gym of Laramie Middle School.
Items available during these distributions include frozen pork loin, yellow split peas, canned mixed fruit and canned diced tomatoes.
Distribution is for families with children enrolled in an ACSD No. 1 school, family who qualify for free/reduced meals and families who meet the guidelines through Interfaith.
Families can participate in this distribution as well as the one hosted through Interfaith, and participants should bring shopping bags to carry their food items.
The next pantry date is March 8.
Contact Lisa Theis at 721-4430 or ltheis@acsd1.org for more information.
LAWS planning adoptions event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is Feb. 2. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
