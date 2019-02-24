Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Local hockey to face Park County, Cheyenne teams today
The next Laramie Outlaws Hockey games are as follows:
TODAY
n 10UB vs. the Park County Ice Cats is at 8:45 a.m.
n 10UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 10 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Sewing guild meeting to
feature fleece
Those interested in how fleece wear (outdoor and indoor wear), luggage and sports packs are constructed can join members of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. for its February meeting. The speaker will be Laramie’s Second Street business owner Lindsey Olsen of Atmosphere. Olsen purchased Atmosphere just more than a year ago. She’ll be sharing information on her business and fleece construction techniques.
Those wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn can donate to the guild, which accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual fabric sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office at 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course registration deadline set for Tuesday
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Tuesday. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Tuesday.
Presentation to feature Chinese medicine, internal kung fu
A special presentation by Dr. Timothy Sheehan on Chinese medicine and internal kung fu is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Sheehan is a licensed acupuncturist and eighth-degree black sash and lineage holder in internal silat.
The presentation is free to the public. Call 760-8232 for more information.
Laramie Garden Club meeting set for Tuesday
Gardeners have been showing Christine Porter, Ph.D., the enormous diversity of what they grow — food and families, bees and beauty and many other important yields that do not alliterate but are also valuable to individuals and communities. In this presentation, Christine will share what gardeners have taught her over 10 years of action and research, combined with a hopefully not-too-boring review of other research with gardeners. She will also talk about the myriad benefits of home and community gardening and how we can enable those who are interested in growing their own food.
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church. The meeting is free to the public.
Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
Local student part of cooking competition
Sodexo will be having a Future Chefs Cooking Competition on Wednesday in the Laramie High School Commons. The students who were selected to participate are in grades 2-5 with Albany County School District No. 1. Ten children are competing this year. They will begin preparing/cooking their recipes around 3:30 p.m. and present their dishes to a panel of judges at 5 p.m. The winner of the competition will have their recipe sent on to the Regional Competition.
Rotary Bingo benefit brings bikes to badges
On Nov. 10, Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosted its Black Tie Bingo. This event generated funds to purchase five tactical police bikes for the Laramie Police Department, which were purchased locally at All-Terrain Sports. The presentation of the bicycles to the Department will take place at noon Wednesday at the Laramie Police Department.
The LPD utilize bikes to patrol events like Jubilee Days and Freedom has a Birthday. The bikes give officers the advantage of speed compared to being on foot and maneuverability compared to squad cars in crowded pedestrian areas.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual Black Tie Bingo event in November each year to raise funds for a deserving local organization. Many local businesses and individuals stepped up to make the evening a success, excited to support their local police department. Haselden Construction, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Snowy Range Dodge, Premier Bone & Joint, Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, ANB Bank, West Inc. and Laramie Fire Extinguisher supported the event as corporate sponsors, with several other businesses and individuals making donations for prizes.
Past recipients of the Black Tie Bingo proceeds are Climb Wyoming, SAFE Project and Polio Plus. The entertaining evening also raised funds for the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
”Image of Black Wyoming” on display through Thursday
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Thursday.
“Classical Winds” concert set for Thursday
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony, led by conductor Robert Belser with guest conductor Herbert Herrera, will present “Classical Winds” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The performance will feature “classics” for wind band that are oft-requested by audience members, including well-established works with a bit of a pops concert twist, such as Vaughan Williams’s inimitable “Folk Song Suite, The Russian Sailor’s Dance,” Tull’s “Sketches on a Tudor Psalm,” Howard Hanson’s “Chorale and Alleluia,” plus much more. Also featured will be UW oboe professor Jennifer Stucki in Eric Ewasen’s “Oboe Concerto,” new sounds that soon will be a classic.
StudioWYO Mic Night to feature Hunter Hicks
StudioWYO’s first Open Mic Night of the semester is set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public.
Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu 307-365-4507 or for more information.
Artists needed for show
ArtConnect Gallery, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, recently announced a call to artists for the upcoming show “Sacred Water,” set for April 4-27.
Wyoming artists are invited to submit up to seven jpegs of two- or three-dimensional artwork with the theme of water to artconnect@uwyo.edu by Feb. 28 (the deadline has been extended.) ArtConnect takes a 30 percent commission from sales of Works of Wyoming members and 40 percent from non-members. (Two-dimensional artwork must be no larger than 24x36, framed and ready to hang and for sale.)
A reception will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5 a kick off to the Shepard Symposium. Light refreshments will be served.
Australian artist and educator Paul Taylor will host one of his community murals, designed by Laramie High School art students and teachers and painted by participants at the 2018 Shepard Symposium.
UW Symphonic Band, Wind Symphony to present concert
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony will present “Classical Winds” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The bands are led by conductor Bob Belser, with guest conductor Herbert Herrera.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
For more information, call Kirkaldie at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
Videos to be projected at outdoor venue
Winning short video from a recent call for submissions are scheduled to be projected from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 on a wall facing the Laramie Area Visitor Center parking lot, 210 Custer St. A public opening is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The public is invited to enjoy a taco bar and hot beverages while watching the videos, and kids are welcome, according to a news release. The video projector will be housed inside TOPO-X, a teardrop trailer with projection and outreach equipment inside. Five submissions from Albany County artists were chosen for the screening, each connected to the theme “Projecting: Place.” The screening is a collaboration of partners including the University of Wyoming, Laramie Public Art Coalition and Laramie Area Visitor Center. Go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Final Black History Month event scheduled at UW
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
A panel discussion, “African-American Women in Pageantry,” is from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Auditorium.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Albany County School Board to fill vacant seat
The Albany County School Board is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat for the ACSD No. 1 School Board. Anyone who is interested in an appointment to fill the unexpired term must live in Area A. Applicants should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Friday to the ACSD No. 1 School Board to boardweb@acsd1.org. If the letter of interest is sent by mail or hand delivered, it must be received at 1948 Grand Ave. by 4 p.m. Friday. The Board of Trustees will meet March 6 to appoint a trustee to fill the term, which expires Nov. 30, 2020.
UW photojournalism display, reception celebrate Larsh Bristol Fellowship
Photojournalism depicting a range of Wyoming life and wildlife will be on display in the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in March, highlighting some of the work made possible through the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship.
The fellowship, awarded each year by the UW Department of Communication and Journalism, is now open for proposals from UW students seeking to expand and explore their own photojournalistic skills in the coming year.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday on the third floor of Coe Library, giving prospective recipients and the wider UW community an opportunity to explore what other photographers working under the award produced in 2018, says Cindy Price Schultz, UW Department of Communication and Journalism chair. The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.
The display in Coe Library will feature work by the two 2018 fellowship winners: Jamie Lindsey, a visual arts graduate from Laramie; and Tamara Rodgers, a Cheyenne senior in visual arts who will graduate this fall.
Both Lindsey’s project — “They Came for Gold, They Stayed for Sheep: A History of the Basque People in Wyoming” — and Rodgers’ project — “Small Fish, Shallow Water: Protecting Wyoming’s Horneyhead Chub” — were completed during the fellowship’s 10th year.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot March 2-3, March 30-31 and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
Wyoming State Science Fair public viewing set for March 4-5
More than 200 students representing 36 schools will return to the University of Wyoming campus March 3-5 for the Wyoming State Science Fair.
School groups and the public are invited to visit the 2019 Wyoming State Science Fair’s Pre-College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Research Competition, according to Erin Stoez, Wyoming State Science Fair coordinator.
Students in sixth through 12th grade will display posters featuring their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) research.
Student posters will be displayed in the UW Conference Center for public viewing from 6:30-9 p.m. March 4 and from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 5.
For more information about the Wyoming State Science Fair and how to enter the competition, email wyostatefair@gmail.com or visit www.uwyo.edu/sciencefair/.
ACSD No. 1 planning special meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Albany County School District No. 1 will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 6 at the School Administration Office, 1948 Grand Ave., for the purpose of executive session to fill a vacant trustee seat.
Agenda and official minutes of the meeting will be available for inspection by any citizen at www.acsd1.org.
Ecumenical Service planned for March 6
The public is invited to join the Laramie Christian Community for an Ash Wednesday Service. Members of the Laramie Ministerial Association will proclaim scripture and offer a reflection, followed by the signing with ashes. Worship begins at 12:10 p.m. March 6 at St. Paul’s Newman Center. All are welcome.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is March 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than April 1. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Class of 2020 Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming Program seeking applicants
There is a call for applicants to participate in the state program of Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming, a free program to compete for cash scholarships for college. Young women graduating in the Class of 2020 are eligible to participate in the state program that will take place July 31-Aug. 3 in Laramie.
Participants will compete in five areas: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Fitness (15%), Talent (20%) and Self Expression (15%). More information and the application can be found on the at www.distinguishedyw.org .
Applications are due May 31.
Contact Maryalice Gulino at 460-1859 or wyoming@distinguishedyw.org for more information.
Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show looking for entries
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
UW’s 2019 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 12-19
The University of Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming celebration has been scheduled for the week of Oct. 12-19, culminating with UW’s home football game against the University of New Mexico on Oct. 19.
The game will be preceded by a week of Homecoming events, including The Big Event for the Laramie community, Golden Boot competition for businesses, the UW Distinguished Alumni Dinner, the 50th Club Reunion, the Homecoming parade, the All Alumni and Friends Reunion and other student activities. Each of these events provides a place to reconnect with friends, classmates and the UW community.
More information about these events will be posted at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming as it becomes available.
Those with questions regarding Homecoming 2019 should call the UW Alumni Association at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
How to submit to Local Briefs
