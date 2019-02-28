Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Book sale planned for Friday-Wednesday
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold the annual spring sale Friday-Wednesday. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized and arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore or library — use our map to navigate to your genre. The sale includes books, art prints, vinyl, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more. We have a large number of books in a variety of world languages, books in large print and a new selection of poetry. Remember to check the Book Nook, near the library entrance.
The sale is held in the basement of the Albany County Public Library located at 310 S. Eighth St. — on the corner of 8th Street and Grand Avenue. The hours of the sale are:
n Friday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. – Members Only Sale
n Saturday, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
n Sunday, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (special Sunday hours)
n Monday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
n Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
n Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – 50 percent-off day
Memberships may be purchased at the library circulation desk or at the sale, including members only day. Annual memberships are $10 per person or $15 per household.
For more information, contact acplbooksale@gmail.com or 307-721-2580 x 5464.
4-H carnival set for Saturday
The 2019 4-H Carnival is planned for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building.
The carnival will include games, food, prizes and a silent auction. All proceeds go to support the Albany County 4-H program.
Attendees can bring a non-perishable food items and/or backpacks for the Backpack Program.
Game tickets are 25 cents and food ranges in price form $1-$5.
Call 721-2571 for more information.
Mindfulness sessions to wrap up
Mindfulness for Teens and Tweens has only a few sessions remaining: 4 p.m. March 6 and March 13 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Email Michelle Visser at michvisser@gmail.com for more information.
UW adventurer Mark Jenkins to present latest tour discussions
Mark Jenkins, the Wyoming Excellence Writer in Residence, will discuss his latest adventure — 4,000-year-old hidden paintings in the mountains in Namibia — with a series of March talks in six Wyoming communities.
Jenkins’ residency is based in the University of Wyoming’s Center for Global Studies. He will present “A Journey into the Ancient Namib Desert: Rock Paintings, a Vanished People and Water Scarcity” as part of the “World to Wyoming Tour” in Cody, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Powell and Sheridan March 12-25. The UW Office of Engagement and Outreach sponsors the “World to Wyoming Tour” program.
Brandberg, Namibia’s highest mountain, conceals the greatest collection of rock paintings on Earth. Hidden in the shade beneath granite boulders — where an extinct tribe once escaped the scorching heat of the Namib Desert — 4,000-year-old paintings depict a lost world of giraffes and elephants, snakes and springbok, bowhunters and community celebrations.
On assignment for National Geographic as a writer in 2015, Jenkins climbed Brandberg in 120-degree heat to explore this alfresco art museum and reflect on the challenges of water scarcity then and now.
His local event is at noon March 25 in the UW College of Education Auditorium. The event is free to the public.
Dave Berry coming to Laramie
Acclaimed humorist and award-winning author Dave Barry will speak April 18 at the University of Wyoming. His presentation, which is free to the public, will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The University Store will host a book signing following the talk. No audio or video recordings or flash photography will be permitted during the event. Barry’s presentation, part of the UW Libraries Development Board’s annual author event, is funded by the McMurry-Spieles Endowment for Library Excellence. Members of the development board will host a luncheon with Barry at 11:30 a.m. April 17. To make a reservation, go to uw.uwyo.edu/davebarry2019 by April 3.
Those attending the afternoon talk are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking and seating. UW Transit and Parking Services will provide complimentary parking in “A” spaces in the Wyo Hall and McWhinnie Hall parking lots from noon-4 p.m. Metered parking also will be available at the regular fee, and day permits may be purchased at the Wyoming Union information desk. In addition, attendees can use the free shuttle service. For more information about campus parking and shuttle services, visit
Contact Rochelle Hayes at mhayes6@uwyo.edu or 766-3641 for more information.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet tonight. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies hosting mobile food pantry
A Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Laramie from 1-3 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road., to provide food assistance to community members.
n No qualifications, membership fee or eligibility forms to complete
n Product distributed to anyone seeking extra food assistance (self-declaration of need)
n Product distributed on first come, first serve basis
Local teens invited to open studio time
T.O.A.S.T, or Teen Open Art Studio Time, is from 4-7 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. This is a free opportunity for middle school and high school youth to explore the exhibits in the museum as well as access art materials for creative self-expression.
Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
“Classical Winds” concert set for today
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony, led by conductor Robert Belser with guest conductor Herbert Herrera, will present “Classical Winds” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The performance will feature “classics” for wind band that are oft-requested by audience members, including well-established works with a bit of a pops concert twist, such as Vaughan Williams’s inimitable “Folk Song Suite, The Russian Sailor’s Dance,” Tull’s “Sketches on a Tudor Psalm,” Howard Hanson’s “Chorale and Alleluia,” plus much more. Also featured will be UW oboe professor Jennifer Stucki in Eric Ewasen’s “Oboe Concerto,” new sounds that soon will be a classic.
“Images of Black Wyoming” on display through today
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Thursday.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close today.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Artists needed for show
ArtConnect Gallery, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, recently announced a call to artists for the upcoming show “Sacred Water,” set for April 4-27.
Wyoming artists are invited to submit up to seven jpegs of two- or three-dimensional artwork with the theme of water to artconnect@uwyo.edu by today (the deadline has been extended.) ArtConnect takes a 30 percent commission from sales of Works of Wyoming members and 40 percent from non-members. (Two-dimensional artwork must be no larger than 36x48, framed and ready to hang and for sale.)
A reception will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5 a kick off to the Shepard Symposium. Light refreshments will be served.
Australian artist and educator Paul Taylor will host one of his community murals, designed by Laramie High School art students and teachers and painted by participants at the 2018 Shepard Symposium.
StudioWYO Mic Night to feature Hunter Hicks
StudioWYO’s first Open Mic Night of the semester is set for 7-9 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public.
Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu 307-365-4507 or for more information.
Videos to be projected at outdoor venue
Winning short video from a recent call for submissions are scheduled to be projected from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 on a wall facing the Laramie Area Visitor Center parking lot, 210 Custer St. A public opening is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today. The public is invited to enjoy a taco bar and hot beverages while watching the videos, and kids are welcome, according to a news release. The video projector will be housed inside TOPO-X, a teardrop trailer with projection and outreach equipment inside. Five submissions from Albany County artists were chosen for the screening, each connected to the theme “Projecting: Place.” The screening is a collaboration of partners including the University of Wyoming, Laramie Public Art Coalition and Laramie Area Visitor Center. Go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
Final Black History Month event scheduled at UW
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
A panel discussion, “African-American Women in Pageantry,” is from 4-6 p.m. Friday in the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Auditorium.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Albany County School Board to fill vacant seat
The Albany County School Board is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat for the ACSD No. 1 School Board. Anyone who is interested in an appointment to fill the unexpired term must live in Area A. Applicants should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. March 1 to the ACSD No. 1 School Board to boardweb@acsd1.org. If the letter of interest is sent by mail or hand delivered, it must be received at 1948 Grand Ave. by 4 p.m. Friday. The Board of Trustees will meet March 6 to appoint a trustee to fill the term, which expires Nov. 30, 2020.
UW photojournalism display, reception celebrate Larsh Bristol Fellowship
Photojournalism depicting a range of Wyoming life and wildlife will be on display in the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in March, highlighting some of the work made possible through the Larsh Bristol Photojournalism Fellowship.
The fellowship, awarded each year by the UW Department of Communication and Journalism, is now open for proposals from UW students seeking to expand and explore their own photojournalistic skills in the coming year.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday on the third floor of Coe Library, giving prospective recipients and the wider UW community an opportunity to explore what other photographers working under the award produced in 2018, says Cindy Price Schultz, UW Department of Communication and Journalism chair. The event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.
Zonta Club offering 2 scholarships
The Zonta Club of Laramie is offering two scholarships to local girls/women.
The first is the Young Woman in Public Affairs scholarship, open to girls ages 16-19 who have demonstrated service in their communities and beyond (apply by Friday).
The second is the Woman of Promise scholarship, available to any woman who can explain why she is a woman of promise (apply by March 31).
Both scholarships are $500 locally, with potential to earn more in the future.
Email tbretting@gmail.com for an application or more information.
Cow-Belle Scholarship available
The Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship will be awarding five scholarships this year. Each scholarship will be in the amount of $1,000. Applicants must be an Albany County resident and plan on attending an accredited school of higher learning. One scholarship will be awarded to a relative of an Albany County Cow-Belle or an Albany County Cattlewoman. Application forms are available on the Albany County Cattlwomen website (www.wyaccw.com), at Rock River High School and at the Albany County Extension Office. The application deadline is Friday. Applications must be delivered in hard copy, and no electronic applications will be accepted. Call 760-0081 for more information.
Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is Friday.
Each applicant must be an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and be seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2019-2020 Available at UW
Scholarship applications are now available for the Chief Washakie Memorial Endowment for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Wyoming.
Applications may be submitted through the online AcademicWorks Scholarship System, detailed with instructions below, or through paper application. The application deadline is Friday.
Each applicant should have strong ties to the Wind River Indian Reservation community and be seeking a graduate degree, a bachelor’s degree or a certification to retain a current position. Full- and part-time students on campus, or enrolled through distance education classes, online and at all class levels, including graduate/professional and second bachelor’s degree students, are encouraged to apply.
Applicants are asked to describe their involvement with the Wind River Indian Reservation community; to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the reservation; and to provide a list of their honors, accomplishments and activities.
Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.
Paper applications are available from Fremont County high schools, at the following locations or by requesting an application via email to aterfehr@uwyo.edu:
For more information about the application process, contact the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid; or Associate Director of Scholarships Anna Terfehr at (307) 766-3506 or email aterfehr@uwyo.edu.
Laramie hockey playing Cheyenne, Gillette this weekend
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games planned:
FRIDAY
n 12U-A vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-A vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.