Soroptomist to meet today
The Soroptimist monthly meeting is set for noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The group will be discussing final details for Laramie Laughs for a Cause.
Mr. Jim’s hoting fundraiser for Foster Grandparents
On Saturday, 15 percent of every customer’s ticket at Mr Jim’s Pizza goes to Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Those you cannot order a pizza Saturday are encouraged to stop in before and buy pizza cards to use at a later date and their contribution will be made.
View the menu at mrjims.pizza. Order online or call 742-5467. For more information about Foster Grandparents, call 307-223-1051.
Laramie Garden Club meeting set for Tuesday
Gardeners have been showing Christine Porter, Ph.D., the enormous diversity of what they grow — food and families, bees and beauty and many other important yields that do not alliterate but are also valuable to individuals and communities. In this presentation, Christine will share what gardeners have taught her over 10 years of action and research, combined with a hopefully not-too-boring review of other research with gardeners. She will also talk about the myriad benefits of home and community gardening and how we can enable those who are interested in growing their own food.
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at United Presbyterian Church. The meeting is free to the public.
Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
Art Museum planning Family Night
Kick off March Art Month with a month-long nationally observed art and art education celebration with a family-friendly event.
Night at the Museum will offer opportunities for families to look at and talk about contemporary art, plus try out no-cost art-making activities.
The event is from 5-7 p.m. March 4 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
A free light dinner will be available on a first-come first-served basis. Museum curators and teaching artists will be on hand to help participants in both the Shelton Studio and the Museum Studio to make one-of-a-kind artwork, creative projects and will guide discussions in the galleries.
Contact the Art Museum at uwartpr@uwyo.edu or 766-6622.
Concert set for March 14
The Genevans, with conductor David Kenneth Smith, will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. March 14 at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Call 399-7587, go to www.geneva.edu/genevans_tour or find The Genevans on Facebook for more information.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
UW presents return of Danish String Quartet
University of Wyoming Presents’ spring concert series continues with the Danish String Quartet, among the world’s premier chamber music groups, at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $15 for the public, $12 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The quartet will feature works by Beethoven and some traditional Nordic folk music during the group’s stop on the UW campus.
For more information on the Danish String Quartet, visit www.danishquartet.com/.
For more information, call Moline at 766-5139 or email pmoline@uwyo.edu.
Commodities distribution set for today
The next Interfaith-Good Samaritan food commodities delivery will be from 1-3:30 p.m. today in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. There should be fresh oranges, tomato soup, frozen peas and macaroni and cheese.
The Lonesome Heroes performance set for today night
Four thousand miles of fun is ahead for Austin, Texas’ The Lonesome Heroes this February as the Cosmic Americana outfit makes a run of shows and stops in their favorite places before circling back home in time for an official showcase slot at SXSW. Before the world comes to Austin, the band is wrapping up recording and road testing songs for their forthcoming album “Rise & Fall,” due in June. The Lonesome Heroes will be in Laramie at 7 p.m. today at University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
The Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their Cosmic Americana roots.
Lovejoy’s celebrating 25 years
Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill is hosting a Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. today, at 101 Grand Ave. Join in the fun as they celebrate 25 years in business.
There will be food, drinks, door prizes and, of course, fun.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet on Feb. 28. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
To purchase your tickets, email bscott@laramie.org or call 745-7339. The deadline to RSVP is today.
Laramie Laugh for a Cause scheduled for Friday
Laramie Laughs for a Cause has a new look this year. In addition to the comedy attendees, an auction fashioned after the “The Price is Right” will be part of the entertainment and fundraising.
The fundraiser is planned for Friday at the Gryphon Theatre. A social hour is at 6 p.m., the auction begins at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
The comedian for this event is Brandt Tobler, who was originally from Cheyenne and now resides in Denver. He has traveled overseas to entertain troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN. The opening act is Elliott Woolsey.
Tickets are $40 in advance. Day-of tickets are $45. Tickets include appetizers and soft drinks, and there will be an open bar.
Tickets are available from Soroptimist members or at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Seating is limited.
