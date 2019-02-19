Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Ridley’s insert delayed
Due to road closures in western Wyoming, the Ridley’s Family Market insert that usually goes into today’s paper did not make it to Laramie. Readers will receive their Ridley’s insert with Wednesday’s paper. Call 742-2176 with questions.
Commission to meet today
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Famous Mexican-American author to discuss new book at UW
Award-winning author Luis Alberto Urrea will visit the University of Wyoming today to discuss his newest book, “The House of Broken Angels,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Urrea’s hourlong talk is free and open to the public. His book will be available for purchase and signing afterward.
Known for his Latino heritage, Urrea is described as a master storyteller who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. He was born in Tijuana, Mexico, to a Mexican father and an American mother, and grew up in San Diego, Calif.
For more information on the event, email Watson at wwatson@uwyo.edu.
Anti-aging talk set for today
Honest Anti-Aging Science: 3 Anti-Aging Trends, and How to Take Advantage of Them is slated for 5:30 p.m. today in the basement library of Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing.
The speaker is Shawn Palmer, ND.
Do you worry about losing your independence when you get older?
Are you afraid of losing your memory as you age, and forgetting something important?
Do you feel lost in the hype about the latest anti-aging advice?
Half of all Americans are afraid of aging because they worry about what will happen to them as they get older. However, science has been continuously exploring why we age, and factors of the aging process that may be under our control.
In this class you will learn:
How not all problems of aging are really due to aging, but anti-aging treatments may still help.
How to age more gracefully, so you can stay independent longer.
How to cut through some of the hype about anti-aging medicines and find out what can truthfully work for you.
PVA to meet today
The next Progressive Voter Alliance meeting will feature Bret Vance of the Laramie Fire Department, who will talk about community risk reduction — how we can identify and reduce the risk of “falls” by our citizens. The second featured speaker is Jamie Egolf, Jungian Psychotherapist, who will discuss the archetypal Apocalypse—the end of everything and why this agitates and haunts us.
PVA begins at 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center. Come hear what is happening in the community and how to get involved — or take two minutes and share a message with the group.
VA Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach available this week
The VA Mobile Vet Center is hosting a community outreach event for all veterans, service members and their families. This event is intended to connect combat veterans and service members with professional readjustment counseling services for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and/or combat deployments.
In addition, a representative from the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Service Clinic will be available to provide free legal counsel on matters such as, family law, custody issues, landlord tenant law, debt collection, etc. Vet Center staff will also be available to answer questions and/or assist veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment, Veteran Service Officer (VSO) referrals, and VA benefits explanation/referrals.
The event is planned for 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today and Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more outreach event information, please contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or visit the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s webpage at www.cheyenne.va.gov. Like and follow us on the Cheyenne VAMC Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Kiwanis meeting to feature financial abuse
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Ginny Vincenti, who will be discussing financial abuse of the elderly.
LRCD to meet today
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon today at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Nutrition class, breasfeeding café scheduled for February
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Cent$ible Nutrition Classe for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
Local insurance agent retiring
Bill Bittner will be retiring after 61 years in the insurance industry. An invitation is extended to customers and friends for a retirement party/open house for Bittner from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Insurance, 650 N. Fourth St.
IMH hosting support group
A Cancer Support Group meeting is set for noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2364 Jefferson St. The group has developed a new support system specifically for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Hospice fundraiser scheduled for this weekend
Hospice of Laramie is hosting it’s FeBrewary Fest fundraiser event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center south gym. Beer, ciders and local food will be available. Beer is being provided by local breweries and the Laramie Brew Club. A silent auction and live music are also scheduled. Advance tickets are $35 per person or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Proceeds will support Hospice of Laramie. Contact Jeff Senn at 307-745-9254 or jeff@hospiceoflaramie.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
