Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Sewing guild meeting to feature fleece
Those interested in how fleece wear (outdoor and indoor wear), luggage and sports packs are constructed can join members of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild at 7 p.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. for its February meeting. The speaker will be Laramie’s Second Street business owner Lindsey Olsen of Atmosphere. Olsen purchased Atmosphere just more than a year ago. She’ll be sharing information on her business and fleece construction techniques.
Those wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn can donate to the guild, which accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual fabric sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Wednesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office at 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Feb. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
Glass recycling dates set for March, April
Glass recycling will be accepted from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot March 2-3, March 30-31 and April 20, as well as from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 19 at Simpson Plaza as part of Earth Day.
Clear and colored glass should be sorted.
UW-Sponsored Service Saturday scheduled for Saturday
February Service Saturday, sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement program, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to UW students, staff and faculty members.
During Service Saturday, volunteers will stand outside of Safeway and Walmart to ask customers to purchase certain items in the respective stores for donation purposes. Those items will then be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan, a Laramie agency that provides assistance to community members in emergency situations.
For more information, call the UW Campus Activities Center at 766-6344. For more information about Interfaith-Good Samaritan, visit www.laramieinterfaith.org.
Mr. Jim’s hosting fundraiser for Foster Grandparents
On Saturday, 15 percent of every customer’s ticket at Mr Jim’s Pizza goes to Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies. Those you cannot order a pizza Saturday are encouraged to stop in before and buy pizza cards to use at a later date and their contribution will be made.
View the menu at mrjims.pizza. Order online or call 742-5467. For more information about Foster Grandparents, call 307-223-1051.
Bingo Night set for Saturday
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a Bingo Game on Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Feb. 23.
Blaine Matthews will be there selling his caramel apples to finish raising money for his school trip to New York City. Those who want more information or want to put in an order can call Deb Wessels at 760-0860. Shoppers can order ahead or purchase from what is available at Bingo Night.
Laramie birders planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning an upcoming trip from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, will lead a snowshoe/cross-country ski trek through forest and riparian areas at Chimney Park. The focus of this trip, sponsored by the Laramie Audubon Society, will be learning how to identify winter animal tracks and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group will also discuss existing knowledge regarding the natural history of the winter environment.
The group will meet at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown, location 110 Grand Ave. before leaving for the field trip. Chimney Park is a USFS site and requires a $5 per carload fee for parking. Those with their own transportation are free to leave at any time. A different destination may be selected, depending on snow conditions. The backup date in case of bad weather is March 2. For more information about the trip, email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
Local hockey to face Park County, Cheyenne teams next weekend
The next Laramie Outlaws Hockey games are as follows:
SATURDAY
n 10UB vs. the Park County Ice Cats is at 5:45 p.m.
n 10UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 10UB vs. the Park County Ice Cats is at 8:45 a.m.
n 10UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 10 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Hospice fundraiser scheduled for this weekend
Hospice of Laramie is hosting its FeBrewary Fest fundraiser event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
Beer, ciders and local food will be available. Beer is being provided by local breweries and the Laramie Brew Club. A silent auction and live music are also scheduled.
Advance tickets are $35 per person or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.hospiceoflaramie.org.
Proceeds will support Hospice of Laramie.
Contact Jeff Senn at 307-745-9254 or jeff@hospiceoflaramie.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.