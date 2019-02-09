Corrections
Albany County Historic Preservation Board to meet
the Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 15 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
High school U.S. government classes advance to Wyoming State Finals
We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution will host the 2019 Wyoming State Finals on Monday at the University of Wyoming Conference Center and the Hilton Garden Inn. The qualifiers for this academic competition on the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are Cheyenne Central High School, Cody High School, Green River High School, Jackson High School, Laramie High School and Sheridan High School.
Sixteen high schools from across the state competed in a December Congressional District competition in order to qualify for the state finals. The top team from the finals will have the opportunity to advance to the national finals in Washington, D.C., at the end of April. Students studied for months to prepare for their role as experts testifying on selected constitutional issues in a simulated congressional hearing. Students will testify before panels of judges that include Wyoming Supreme Court judges, University of Wyoming professors, scholars and attorneys.
For more information about the program, contact the Center for Civic Education at 818-591-9321 or visit www.civiced.org.
Albany County CattleWomen Meeting set for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Wyoming Rib and Chophouse, 2415 Grand Ave. A steak dinner will be served for $16. Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef can join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Commissioners planning special meeting
An Albany County Commission special meeting is planned for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue to wrap up
The last event of the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue is today.
The Annual Diversity Ball is at 8 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Laramie hockey to take on Cheyenne, Sheridan, Gillette
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up this weekend:
TODAY
n 12UA vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 8 a.m.
n 12UA vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:45 p.m.
n 14U vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 3:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 12UA vs. the Gillette Wild is at 8:45 a.m.
n 14U vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 10:15 a.m.
All games are free to the public & hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Relative Theatrics show to wrap up today
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Today: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n Monday: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Tuesday: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n Wednesday: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Thursday: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Friday: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Feb. 18: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Chocolate Fiesta to benefit Family Promise
One of Laramie’s favorite annual events — the Chocolate Fiesta — is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Now in its 34th year, the Chocolate Fiesta features all things chocolate — cakes, candy, cookies, brownies, chocolate desserts, and much more — just in time for Valentine’s Day. This year’s Fiesta will also include a silent auction, featuring local artists as well as other gift items.
Proceeds from the sale of chocolate confections and the silent auction will go to Family Promise… “Because every child deserves a home”. Family Promise is a non-profit, community-based shelter program which helps families stabilize and achieve independence.
For more information, visit the UU Fellowship of Laramie Facebook page or contact Rebecca Roberts at 760-6513 or beccajuly@gmail.com.
Trivia Night to donate to ACHS
The Albany County Historical Society and Pedal House are co-hosting a trivia night and membership drive to support the Albany County Historical Society. A $5 entry fee gets you five rounds of trivia, appetizers/dessert and two free drinks. Prizes include gift cards, books, memberships to the Albany County Historical Society ($48 value) and more. ACHS trivia night takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Albany County Historical Society. Email Jessica at jessicaflock@hotmail.com for more information.
Colossal Piano performance set for today
When four pianos are played by up to 20 hands, you get something Colossal — the name of an upcoming piano concert.
The event is set for 7 p.m. today at Laramie High School. Admission is free to the public.
The show is presented by the students of the Laramie Music Teachers Association.
Sculptor to give demonstration, talk
Whimsical artist Favian Hernandez will be at ArtConnect Gallery from noon-1 p.m. today to talk about his papier-mâché sculptures and demonstrate some techniques.
The public is invited to stop in to visit him and see his animal world.
His art will be at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., through Feb 23.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-9304 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Laramie Legion Baseball hosting fundraiser
A Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is planned as a fundraiser for Laramie Legion Baseball. The event is from 6:30-11:30 p.m. today at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is $50 buy-in, and $10 all-you-can-drink beer is available, along with a cash bar, snacks and prizes.
Call Bonnie Jordan at 760-1888 to reserve a spot or for more information.
VFW hosting cribbage tournament
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is planning a cribbage tournament for noon today at 2221 Garfield St. Admission is a $10 buy in and $5 buy in for the losers bracket. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share, and everyone is welcome to join in on the food and fun.
Prayer group to meet today
Grandparents and Parents in Prayer is set for 9-10 a.m. today at LIGHT House of Prayer. The group is free to the public.
Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information.
Laramie Women’s Club planning annual Bunco Party
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for Sunday at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs.
