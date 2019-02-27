Corrections
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies hosting mobile food pantry
A Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Laramie from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road., to provide food assistance to community members.
n No qualifications, membership fee or eligibility forms to complete
n Product distributed to anyone seeking extra food assistance (self-declaration of need)
n Product distributed on first come, first serve basis
Audubon planning owl program, field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is hosting a talk at 7 p.m. today in Room 138 of the Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center, 10th and Lewis streets.
Short-eared owls are birds of the open country: marshes, grasslands, shrubland and tundra. Their favorite prey includes mice, voles and shrews.
Wyoming state coordinator Zoe Nelson will update attendees regarding the overall project and results from the 2018 surveys conducted in Wyoming.
Arrive early for Bird Chat and refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. on the ground floor lobby of the Berry Center. The parking lot across the street from the Berry Center is no longer available, so please plan to park on the adjacent streets.
This weekend, a trip hosted will feature relaxing feeder-watching with the goal of observing montane birds. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown location, 110 Grand Ave., to organize carpool groups. They will then drive to the Snowy Range for a no-host breakfast at the Albany Lodge. This trip provides an opportunity to socialize, watch birds from the Albany Lodge windows and wander the vicinity with the goal of observing birds at nearby feeders. Attendees should bring money for breakfast and binoculars (if available) and should dress in plenty of warm layers, as the group expects to spend substantial time outside. Email LAS at laramie.audubon@gmail.com for more information.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Local teens invited to open studio time
T.O.A.S.T, or Teen Open Art Studio Time, is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. This is a free opportunity for middle school and high school youth to explore the exhibits in the museum as well as access art materials for creative self-expression.
Email Michelle Visser at museumed@uwyo.edu for more information.
Laramie hockey playing Cheyenne, Gillette this weekend
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games planned:
FRIDAY
n 12U-A vs. the Cheyenne Capitals is at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12U-A vs. the Gillette Wild is at 1:30 p.m.
All events are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Laramie Local Foods hosting class
Breaking Free From Recipes is from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Admission is $10.
Come learn how to understand flavor profiles and basic techniques to create meals with what’s available to you without using a recipe.
Baron Wright recently moved to Laramie from California with a little bit of culinary school under his belt.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Rotary Bingo benefit brings bikes to badges
On Nov. 10, Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosted its Black Tie Bingo. This event generated funds to purchase five tactical police bikes for the Laramie Police Department, which were purchased locally at All-Terrain Sports. The presentation of the bicycles to the Department will take place at noon today at the Laramie Police Department.
The LPD utilize bikes to patrol events like Jubilee Days and Freedom has a Birthday. The bikes give officers the advantage of speed compared to being on foot and maneuverability compared to squad cars in crowded pedestrian areas.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary hosts the annual Black Tie Bingo event in November each year to raise funds for a deserving local organization. Many local businesses and individuals stepped up to make the evening a success, excited to support their local police department. Haselden Construction, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Snowy Range Dodge, Premier Bone & Joint, Laramie Plains Federal Credit Union, ANB Bank, West Inc. and Laramie Fire Extinguisher supported the event as corporate sponsors, with several other businesses and individuals making donations for prizes.
Past recipients of the Black Tie Bingo proceeds are Climb Wyoming, SAFE Project and Polio Plus. The entertaining evening also raised funds for the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Local student part of cooking competition
Sodexo will be having a Future Chefs Cooking Competition today in the Laramie High School Commons. The students who were selected to participate are in grades 2-5 with Albany County School District No. 1. Ten children are competing this year. They will begin preparing/cooking their recipes around 3:30 p.m. and present their dishes to a panel of judges at 5 p.m. The winner of the competition will have their recipe sent on to the Regional Competition.
Horse packing class offered Saturday
A class about the basics of horse packing for backcountry travel is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday starting at a feedlot at 5200 County Road 19 near LaPorte, Colorado. The class is taught by Ollie Hill, who has written six books about horse packing, along with Jay Talbott. Topics include equipment, hitches and knots, basic wilderness survival, first aid and more. Three horses will be present for students to work with. To get to the class location, take U.S. Highway 287 south to Owl Canyon Road. Head east to the roundabout and then south for about six miles to a feedlot on the east side of County Road 19. Call 970-222-3380 to register. For more information, call Hill at 745-4553 or Talbott at 760-1205.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
“Images of Black Wyoming” on display through Thursday
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Thursday.
“Classical Winds” concert set for Thursday
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony, led by conductor Robert Belser with guest conductor Herbert Herrera, will present “Classical Winds” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The performance will feature “classics” for wind band that are oft-requested by audience members, including well-established works with a bit of a pops concert twist, such as Vaughan Williams’s inimitable “Folk Song Suite, The Russian Sailor’s Dance,” Tull’s “Sketches on a Tudor Psalm,” Howard Hanson’s “Chorale and Alleluia,” plus much more. Also featured will be UW oboe professor Jennifer Stucki in Eric Ewasen’s “Oboe Concerto,” new sounds that soon will be a classic.
Artists needed for show
ArtConnect Gallery, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, recently announced a call to artists for the upcoming show “Sacred Water,” set for April 4-27.
Wyoming artists are invited to submit up to seven jpegs of two- or three-dimensional artwork with the theme of water to artconnect@uwyo.edu by Thursday (the deadline has been extended.) ArtConnect takes a 30 percent commission from sales of Works of Wyoming members and 40 percent from non-members. (Two-dimensional artwork must be no larger than 36x48, framed and ready to hang and for sale.)
A reception will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5 a kick off to the Shepard Symposium. Light refreshments will be served.
Australian artist and educator Paul Taylor will host one of his community murals, designed by Laramie High School art students and teachers and painted by participants at the 2018 Shepard Symposium.
StudioWYO Mic Night to feature Hunter Hicks
StudioWYO’s first Open Mic Night of the semester is set for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public.
Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu 307-365-4507 or for more information.
Videos to be projected at outdoor venue
Winning short video from a recent call for submissions are scheduled to be projected from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 on a wall facing the Laramie Area Visitor Center parking lot, 210 Custer St. A public opening is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited to enjoy a taco bar and hot beverages while watching the videos, and kids are welcome, according to a news release. The video projector will be housed inside TOPO-X, a teardrop trailer with projection and outreach equipment inside. Five submissions from Albany County artists were chosen for the screening, each connected to the theme “Projecting: Place.” The screening is a collaboration of partners including the University of Wyoming, Laramie Public Art Coalition and Laramie Area Visitor Center. Go to www.laramiepublicart.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
