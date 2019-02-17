Corrections
Ridley’s insert delayed
Due to road closures in western Wyoming, the Ridley’s Family Market insert that usually goes into Tuesday’s paper did not make it to Laramie. Readers will receive their Ridley’s insert with Wednesday’s paper. Call 742-2176 with questions.
Commission to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Local insurance agent retiring
Bill Bittner will be retiring after 61 years in the insurance industry. An invitation is extended to customers and friends for a retirement party/open house for Bittner from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Insurance, 650 N. Fourth St.
Commodities distribution set for Thursday
The next Interfaith-Good Samaritan food commodities delivery will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. There should be fresh oranges, tomato soup, frozen peas and macaroni and cheese.
Artists needed for show
ArtConnect Gallery, along with the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and Albany County Clean Water Advocates, recently announced a call to artists for the upcoming show “Sacred Water,” set for April 4-27.
Wyoming artists are invited to submit up to seven jpegs of two- or three-dimensional artwork with the theme of water to artconnect@uwyo.edu by Feb. 28 (the deadline has been extended.) ArtConnect takes a 30 percent commission from sales of Works of Wyoming members and 40 percent from non-members. (Two-dimensional artwork must be no larger than 24x36, framed and ready to hang and for sale.)
A reception will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5 a kick off to the Shepard Symposium. Light refreshments will be served.
Australian artist and educator Paul Taylor will host one of his community murals, designed by Laramie High School art students and teachers and painted by participants at the 2018 Shepard Symposium.
Locals Choice voting opens today
It’s that time of year again where the Laramie Boomerang invites its readers to participate in the annual Locals Choice awards. By casting votes online or with a ballot that can be found on today’s B6 and in the print editions during the voting period, Laramie and Albany County residents can share what they love about their community.
The seven-day voting period begins Sunday, and continues through Feb. 23. Readers are invited to cast votes in as many or as few categories as they’d like. We’ll feature a variety of people, businesses and agencies in multiple categories, with everything from restaurants to auto repair to public officials.
Email news@laramieboomerang.com or call 742-2176 for more information.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Organ concert series to continue today
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The next concert is at 3 p.m. today at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Pianist to perform concert
University of Wyoming Music presents pianist Adam Zukiewicz at 3 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The program highlights Zukiewicz’s solo piano album “The Beginnings,” which includes compositions presenting a story of intellectual freedom and the power of expression of the piano as an instrument of the musician-citizen. Works of Bach and Chopin will be followed by the remarkable work of the Canadian/South African composer Jacobus Kloppers, whose “Reflections” presents a fascinating musical history of the South African nation.
A native of Poland, Zukiewicz is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist who has performed across Europe, the United States, and throughout the world.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents ‘A Little Serenading Music’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will open with works from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The evening will feature the premiere of UW student Chase Jordan’s “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion,” the winner of the 2019 Douglas B. Reeves UW Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
UW Nordic Ski Team hosts 4th Laramie Loppet Half Marathon
The University of Wyoming Nordic ski team will host a 21km freestyle half marathon race for the public today.
The cost is $55 per person, with action beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pole Mountain ski trails at Happy Jack. Each participant will receive ski ties, socks and a race packet. Custom awards will be given for age-group winners, and the overall winners will receive special awards.
Participants will compete in different categories: college and elite men beginning at 10 a.m.; college and elite women at 10:05 a.m.; competitive wave for men and women at 10:10 a.m.; novice wave for men and women at 10:15 a.m.; and a children’s 5km race begins at 10:30 a.m.
Also scheduled this weekend is the annual free Cowboy Chase Classic team sprint competition beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday with a men’s start. The women’s race begins an hour later. A dinner is planned at 5:30 p.m. at Laramie High School. Dinner is $15 per person.
IMH planning two events
The following events are planned for Ivinson Memorial Hospital:
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. today, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Participants take steps toward a healthy lifestyle with a brief talk followed by a group walk.
Cancer Support Group: Noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2364 Jefferson St. The group has developed a new support system specifically for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Visions of Yellowstone photos to be showcased at Eppson
Michael Day, educator and nature photographer, will share a new iMovie on Yellowstone National Park and answer questions about exploring one of our national treasures. Day has both day-hiked and overnight camped hundreds of miles photographing the park’s numerous attractions and wildlife. Topics include why and when to visit the park; where to go and what to see in the park; and how to hike and overnight camp in the park.
Day will speak at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the east wing of the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1460 N. Third St.
City, county offices closed Monday
The city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of the President’s Day holiday on Monday. Go to www.cityoflaramie.org for information on office hours for Solid Waste services and the Recreation Center.
All Albany County offices will be closed Monday in observation of Presidents Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Monday: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Famous Mexican-American author to discuss new book at UW
Award-winning author Luis Alberto Urrea will visit the University of Wyoming on Tuesday to discuss his newest book, “The House of Broken Angels,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Urrea’s hourlong talk is free and open to the public. His book will be available for purchase and signing afterward.
Known for his Latino heritage, Urrea is described as a master storyteller who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. He was born in Tijuana, Mexico, to a Mexican father and an American mother, and grew up in San Diego, Calif.
For more information on the event, email Watson at wwatson@uwyo.edu.
Anti-aging talk set for Tuesday
Honest Anti-Aging Science: 3 Anti-Aging Trends, and How to Take Advantage of Them is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement library of Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing.
The speaker is Shawn Palmer, ND.
Do you worry about losing your independence when you get older?
Are you afraid of losing your memory as you age, and forgetting something important?
Do you feel lost in the hype about the latest anti-aging advice?
Half of all Americans are afraid of aging because they worry about what will happen to them as they get older. However, science has been continuously exploring why we age, and factors of the aging process that may be under our control.
In this class you will learn:
How not all problems of aging are really due to aging, but anti-aging treatments may still help.
How to age more gracefully, so you can stay independent longer.
How to cut through some of the hype about anti-aging medicines and find out what can truthfully work for you.
PVA to meet Tuesday
The next Progressive Voter Alliance meeting will feature Bret Vance of the Laramie Fire Department, who will talk about community risk reduction — how we can identify and reduce the risk of “falls” by our citizens. The second featured speaker is Jamie Egolf, Jungian Psychotherapist, who will discuss the archetypal Apocalypse—the end of everything and why this agitates and haunts us.
PVA begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center. Come hear what is happening in the community and how to get involved — or take two minutes and share a message with the group.
VA Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach available next week
The VA Mobile Vet Center is hosting a community outreach event for all veterans, service members and their families. This event is intended to connect combat veterans and service members with professional readjustment counseling services for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and/or combat deployments.
In addition, a representative from the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Service Clinic will be available to provide free legal counsel on matters such as, family law, custody issues, landlord tenant law, debt collection, etc. Vet Center staff will also be available to answer questions and/or assist veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment, Veteran Service Officer (VSO) referrals, and VA benefits explanation/referrals.
The event is planned for 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more outreach event information, please contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or visit the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s webpage at www.cheyenne.va.gov. Like and follow us on the Cheyenne VAMC Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Kiwanis meeting to feature financial abuse
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The speaker will be Ginny Vincenti, who will be discussing financial abuse of the elderly.
Nutrition classes, breasfeeding events scheduled for February
A Cent$ible Nutrition Classe for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
The Lonesome Heroes to perform Thursday
Four thousand miles of fun is ahead for Austin, Texas’ The Lonesome Heroes this February as the Cosmic Americana outfit makes a run of shows and stops in their favorite places before circling back home in time for an official showcase slot at SXSW. Before the world comes to Austin, the band is wrapping up recording and road testing songs for their forthcoming album “Rise & Fall,” due in June. The Lonesome Heroes will be in Laramie at 7 p.m. Thursday at University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
The Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their Cosmic Americana roots.
LRCD to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Laramie Laugh for a Cause scheduled for Friday
Laramie Laughs for a Cause has a new look this year. In addition to the comedy attendees, an auction fashioned after the “The Price is Right” will be part of the entertainment and fundraising.
The fundraiser is planned for Friday at the Gryphon Theatre. A social hour is at 6 p.m., the auction begins at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m.
The comedian for this event is Brandt Tobler, who was originally from Cheyenne and now resides in Denver. He has traveled overseas to entertain troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN. The opening act is Elliott Woolsey.
Tickets are $40 in advance. Day-of tickets are $45. Tickets include appetizers and soft drinks, and there will be an open bar.
Tickets are available from Soroptimist members or at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Seating is limited.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on February 23rd.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
UW-Sponsored Service Saturday scheduled for Saturday
February Service Saturday, sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s Service, Leadership and Community Engagement program, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event is free and open to UW students, staff and faculty members.
During Service Saturday, volunteers will stand outside of Safeway and Walmart to ask customers to purchase certain items in the respective stores for donation purposes. Those items will then be given to Interfaith-Good Samaritan, a Laramie agency that provides assistance to community members in emergency situations.
For more information, call the UW Campus Activities Center at 766-6344. For more information about Interfaith-Good Samaritan, visit www.laramieinterfaith.org.
Bingo Night set for Saturday
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a Bingo Game on Saturday at the lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets can be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Feb. 23.
Blaine Matthews will be there selling his caramel apples to finish raising money for his school trip to New York City. Those who want more information or want to put in an order can call Deb Wessels at 760-0860. Shoppers can order ahead or purchase from what is available at Bingo Night.
Laramie birders planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning an upcoming trip from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, will lead a snowshoe/cross-country ski trek through forest and riparian areas at Chimney Park. The focus of this trip, sponsored by the Laramie Audubon Society, will be learning how to identify winter animal tracks and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group will also discuss existing knowledge regarding the natural history of the winter environment.
The group will meet at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown, location 110 Grand Ave. before leaving for the field trip. Chimney Park is a USFS site and requires a $5 per carload fee for parking. Those with their own transportation are free to leave at any time. A different destination may be selected, depending on snow conditions. The backup date in case of bad weather is March 2. For more information about the trip, email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course registration deadline set for Feb. 26
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
Presentation to feature Chinese medicine, internal kung fu
A special presentation by Dr. Timothy Sheehan on Chinese medicine and internal kung fu is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Phoenix Ballroom of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Sheehan is a licensed acupuncturist and eighth-degree black sash and lineage holder in internal silat.
The presentation is free to the public. Call 760-8232 for more information.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Albany County School Board to fill vacant seat
The Albany County School Board is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat for the ACSD No. 1 School Board. Anyone who is interested in an appointment to fill the unexpired term must live in Area A. Applicants should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. March 1 to the ACSD No. 1 School Board to boardweb@acsd1.org. If the letter of interest is sent by mail or hand delivered, it must be received at 1948 Grand Ave. by 4 p.m. March 1. The Board of Trustees will meet March 6 to appoint a trustee to fill the term, which expires Nov. 30, 2020.
ACSD No. 1 planning special meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of Albany County School District No. 1 will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. March 6 at the School Administration Office, 1948 Grand Ave., for the purpose of executive session to fill a vacant trustee seat.
Agenda and official minutes of the meeting will be available for inspection by any citizen at www.acsd1.org.
Leadership Laramie seeking artists
Leadership Laramie is holding a call to hire an artist/artist team to create a public art piece on the Moose Lodge wall, 409 S. Third St.
The south wall facing Custer Street. The mural should reflect the mission of the Moose Lodge: A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many. The budget is up to $10,007 for supplies and artist stipend. Wyoming and Colorado artists (preference to Wyoming). A $150 artist stipend is available for semi-finalists in the RFP round.
A site visit for artists interested in submitting their RFQs is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Moose Lodge. RFQ deadline is 5 p.m. March 11. Go to www.laramie.org/leadershiplaramie or email leadershiplaramiewy@gmail.com for more information.
Art design contest now open
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2019. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
Soroptimist International of Laramie Community Service Grants available
Soroptimist International of Laramie is accepting applications for Community Service Grants. The second round of applications are being accepted now. The deadline is March 15. Applications are available at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org. Applications will be reviewed in April and notices sent out promptly, according to a news release.
The Laramie club’s main fundraiser is Laramie Laughs for a Cause, scheduled for February 22 at the Gryphon Theatre. Recent local recipients include Big Brothers Big Sisters, CLIMB Wyoming, Developmental Preschool, Distinguished Young Women, Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center, Family Promise, interfaith-Good Samaritan, Kiwanis, Laramie Reproductive Clinic, SAFE Project. Tickets are available online at www.soroptimistoflaramie.org.
Email silaramie@soroptimist.net for more information.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Fair Board to amend regulations
Public notice is hereby given that Albany County Fair Board intends to amend the Fair Regulations in accordance with Wyo. Stat. § 16-3-101 and under the authority of Wyo. Stat. § 18-9-101(a)(iii) and § 18-9-101(a)(iii). The board will amend the weight requirements for Market Lamb, under Section 28(b)) of the Albany County Fair Regulations, to require the lamb’s weight to be 100 lbs.
Interested persons may obtain a copy of these regulations at the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., or on the county website.
The Albany County Fair Board will host a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds to take oral comments from interested persons upon the proposed regulations. Written comments, data, views and arguments may be submitted to the office of the Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St. no later than April 1. Written comments may also be submitted via electronic mail to jchafield@albanycountyfair.org.
Any interested person may urge the board to not adopt the rules and request the board state its reasons for overruling the consideration urged against adoption. Requests for an agency response must be made prior to or within 30 days after adoption of the rules, addressed to: Jimmy Jo Chatfield, Albany County Fair Manager, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie, Wyoming.
Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show looking for entries
The Higher Ground Fair is hosting its second annual Quilt Show. Prizes will be awarded to first-third place winners in each category. Free admission to the fair and more are offered to participants. Quilts may be entered to be judged or for display only. Quilt appraisals, workshops and vendors will also be hosted at the fair. Deadline for quilt entries is 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Go to www.highergroundfair.org/quiltshow to enter a quilt, get involved or get more information. The Higher Ground Fair Quilt Show will be hosted Sept. 21-22 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. For questions, contact Ember Ayala at 307-223-4399 or ember@highergroundfair.org.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
