LHS to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Laramie High School Theatre Guild is preparing to present “Alice in Wonderland” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today in the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and children, and they are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is slated for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
Woman’s club to meet
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Pot luck lunch at noon, and the program starts at 1 p.m. This month, Katie Hogarty from Climb Wyoming will be the guest speaker. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Local hockey teams to honor seniors, host tournament
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7:30 a.m.
n Super 8’s Jamboree Tournament runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Rock Springs. For a detailed tournament schedule, go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com.
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 9 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
LAWS planning adoptions event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is today. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Relatives Theatrics to present “The How and the Why”
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers “two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre.” (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
Hafey recital set for today
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents guest pianist Brooks Hafey in “The Arithmetic of Sound: Piano Music of Claude Debussy” at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature several works by Debussy, including Deux Arabesques, La plus que lente, Estampes, 12 Etudes, and selections from Préludes, 2e livre.
Hafey’s exceptional musicianship and refined technique have been dazzling audiences since his boyhood. He performs widely as a soloist in the U.S. and abroad, and is an active chamber musician, collaborative artist, conductor, and opera conductor. Hafey’s repertoire is wide-ranging from French Baroque to contemporary, and he is an advocate of new work.
UW Art Museum hosting monthly Family Saturday Workshop
Bring family and friends to the University of Wyoming Art Museum for fun and creative art-making at Family Saturday Workshops this spring. The next workshop is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Art Museum. Attendees will have access to mindful artistic materials and concepts explored by Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu. This is an excellent workshop for exposure to diverse art practices.
Family Saturday Workshop is an open studio, maker space-inspired workshop led by the UW Art Museum-trained teaching artists and educators to help families explore artistic materials and concepts inspired by museum exhibitions. Following a brief gallery tour, participants have access to artist materials in a creative maker-space environment. Guided hands-on instruction by knowledgeable art instructors or exploration on your own will take place in the Museum Studio.
Dates are also planned for 10 a.m.-noon March 2, April 6 and May 4 at the museum.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/events for more information.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue events scheduled at UW
A number of events that tie into the contributions of black women during the civil rights movement to the present are scheduled during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, scheduled for Feb. 3-9 at the University of Wyoming.
MLK DOD schedule of events are:
n Sunday: MLK DOD March and Rally open poster making session, noon-3 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. Sponsored by the Wyoming Art Party, participants are urged to create a poster for the following day’s march and rally. Supplies will be provided.
n Monday: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Rally, 5-6 p.m. Rally begins at the north side of Washakie Dining Center with a stop at the Albany County Courthouse before returning to campus. The march commemorates the historic March on Washington for jobs and freedom, and the legacy of King.
n Monday: Annual MLK Community Supper and Willena Stanford Diversity Awards, 6-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The event honors Stanford, a former UW instructor in African American and Diaspora Studies, who had a strong commitment to the equal educational opportunity of all UW students. A UW student will receive the diversity award during the event.
n Tuesday: Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning (ECTL) book discussion: “Not That Bad” by Roxane Gay, 12:15-1:30 p.m., ECTL, Coe Library, Room 510. Facilitators are Alison Harkin, UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice lecturer, and law Professor Jacquelyn Bridgeman.
n Tuesday: “Community Healing Practices,” 6-8 p.m., UW Art Museum. Panel discussion and healing trauma through art, yoga and sound therapy sessions.
n Wednesday: “Eat and Greet with Kai Davis,” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wyoming Union, Room 103. An invitation to meet with MLK DOD keynote speaker Kai Davis and new Multicultural Affairs staff. Lunch will be provided.
n Wednesday: “Dialogue Dinner,” 5-7 p.m., Washakie Dining Center. The dinner encourages students to engage in meaningful dialogue focusing on issues of diversity and inclusion. The event will be facilitated by resident assistants and residence coordinators. Prizes available to students. The event is open to students with a meal plan, and those without will be charged regular meal prices.
n Wednesday: “T-Shirt Making Party,” 5-7 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. The Wyoming Art Party sponsors the event, with a limited number of free T-shirts available. Participants are urged to bring their own T-shirts for the project. Gift cards to Coal Creek Downtown will be available as prizes.
n Wednesday: “Community Open Mic Night at Coal Creek Downtown,” 7-10 p.m. The event follows the Wyoming Art Party printmaking session.
n Thursday: Kai Davis keynote performance, 7-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. Davis is a writer, performer and teaching artist from Philadelphia. Davis was the artistic director of the Babel Poetry Collective from 2012-16, and has performed for TEDx Philly, CNN, BET, Public Broadcasting System and National Public Radio. She is a two-time international grand slam champion, winning Brave New Voices in 2011 and the College Union Poetry Slam Invitational in 2016, and is a 2017 Leeway Transformation Award recipient. As a queer woman of color, her work focuses on race, gender, power, sexuality and its many layers.
n Thursday: StudioWYO hip-hop night, 8-11 p.m., The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
n Friday: Black History Conference, 8-2:30 p.m., UW College of Law. UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies hosts the conference as part of Black History Month events on campus. Among events are discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations. Lunch will be provided.
n Friday: “The Hate U Give,” film screening, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wyoming Union Family Room. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the PG-13 rated film that runs approximately two hours.
n Feb. 9: Annual Diversity Ball, 8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
The next Walk with a Doc event is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse.
Dr. Kyle Patrick De Young, Ph.D., will be speaking on “Understanding what Controls Sleep: The Basics of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.”
