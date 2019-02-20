Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Library board to meet today
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the ACPL Meeting Room, 310 S. Eighth St. There will be a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the Employee Handbook and the Security Camera Policy. For more information, call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Climate change group to meet today
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., north of Harney and on the east side of 15th Street. Attendees can enter through the southeast entrance off the patio.
UW presents return of Danish String Quartet
University of Wyoming Presents’ spring concert series continues with the Danish String Quartet, among the world’s premier chamber music groups, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $15 for the public, $12 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The quartet will feature works by Beethoven and some traditional Nordic folk music during the group’s stop on the UW campus.
For more information on the Danish String Quartet, visit www.danishquartet.com/.
For more information, call Moline at (307) 766-5139 or email pmoline@uwyo.edu.
Artist demonstration, talk to feature Kathleen Clymer
Laramie artist Kathleen Clymer will present a demonstration using artist quality colored pencil media from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Art Connect Gallery, 302 S. Second St. Come join the artist and try your hand at using different qualities of colored pencils on a variety of papers or just sit, visit and watch the artist at work.
Contact ArtConnect Gallery at Artconnect@uwyo.edu or 460-9304 for more information.
UW Symphonic Band, Wind Symphony to play Feb. 28
The University of Wyoming Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony will present “Classical Winds” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The bands are led by conductor Bob Belser, with guest conductor Herbert Herrera.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling (307) 766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
For more information, call Kirkaldie at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
StudioWYO hosting Open Mic Night with Hunter Hicks
StudioWYO’s first Open Mic Night of the semester is set for 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
This entertaining and varied performance is free to the public.
Open Mic Night will begin with host Hunter Hicks with his unique folk/country style. All ages are not only welcome, but also encouraged to sign up to perform. Sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at astec@uwyo.edu 307-365-4507 or for more information.
Wyoming State Science Fair public viewing set for March 4-5
More than 200 students representing 36 schools will return to the University of Wyoming campus March 3-5 for the Wyoming State Science Fair.
School groups and the public are invited to visit the 2019 Wyoming State Science Fair’s Pre-College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Research Competition, according to Erin Stoez, Wyoming State Science Fair coordinator.
Students in sixth through 12th grade will display posters featuring their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) research.
Student posters will be displayed in the UW Conference Center for public viewing from 6:30-9 p.m. March 4 and from 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 5.
For more information about the Wyoming State Science Fair and how to enter the competition, email wyostatefair@gmail.com or visit www.uwyo.edu/sciencefair/.
Book group to discuss ‘Garden Spells’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen.
“Garden Spells” tells the story of the women of the Waverley family — heirs to an unusual legacy, one that grows in a fenced plot behind their Queen Anne home in Bascom, North Carolina .
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for April is “11-22-63” by Steven King. All are welcome to attend.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
VA Mobile Vet Center Veteran Outreach available today
The VA Mobile Vet Center is hosting a community outreach event for all veterans, service members and their families. This event is intended to connect combat veterans and service members with professional readjustment counseling services for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and/or combat deployments.
In addition, a representative from the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Service Clinic will be available to provide free legal counsel on matters such as, family law, custody issues, landlord tenant law, debt collection, etc. Vet Center staff will also be available to answer questions and/or assist veterans with VA Healthcare Enrollment, Veteran Service Officer (VSO) referrals, and VA benefits explanation/referrals.
The event is planned for 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today in the Walmart parking lot, 4308 Grand Ave.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. For more outreach event information, please contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or visit the Cheyenne VA Medical Center’s webpage at www.cheyenne.va.gov. Like and follow us on the Cheyenne VAMC Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Nutrition class scheduled for today
A Cent$ible Nutrition Classe for WIC clients is planned for noon today at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
IMH hosting support group
A Cancer Support Group meeting is set for noon today at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2364 Jefferson St. The group has developed a new support system specifically for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Tax help available at Eppson
Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare and e-file tax returns for free. Volunteers are available from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday through April 15 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Call 745-5116 to make an appointment with a Tax-Aide counselor.
Plainsmen Pathways to continue today
The third of four Plainsmen Pathways events is planned for Wednesday. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
TODAY: Business/tech/education
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
Commodities distribution set for Thursday
The next Interfaith-Good Samaritan food commodities delivery will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. There should be fresh oranges, tomato soup, frozen peas and macaroni and cheese.
The Lonesome Heroes performance set for Thursday
Four thousand miles of fun is ahead for Austin, Texas’ The Lonesome Heroes this February as the Cosmic Americana outfit makes a run of shows and stops in their favorite places before circling back home in time for an official showcase slot at SXSW. Before the world comes to Austin, the band is wrapping up recording and road testing songs for their forthcoming album “Rise & Fall,” due in June. The Lonesome Heroes will be in Laramie at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at University of Wyoming Union Gardens.
The Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group has toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their Cosmic Americana roots.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.