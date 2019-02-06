Corrections
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Mindfulness group canceled today
Mindfulness for Teens and Tweens is canceled for today. The group will resume Feb. 13.
Artist demonstration, talk to feature sculptor
Whimsical artist Favian Hernandez will be at ArtConnect Gallery from noon-1 p.m. Saturday to talk about his papier-mâché sculptures and demonstrate some techniques.
The public is invited to stop in to visit him and see his animal world.
His art will be at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., through Feb 23.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-9304 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents ‘A Little Serenading Music’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.,m. Feb. 17 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will open with works from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The evening will feature the premiere of UW student Chase Jordan’s “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion,” the winner of the 2019 Douglas B. Reeves UW Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
Famous Mexican-American author to discuss new book at UW
Award-winning author Luis Alberto Urrea will visit the University of Wyoming on Feb. 19 to discuss his newest book, “The House of Broken Angels,” beginning at 7 p.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Urrea’s hourlong talk is free and open to the public. His book will be available for purchase and signing afterward.
Known for his Latino heritage, Urrea is described as a master storyteller who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. He was born in Tijuana, Mexico, to a Mexican father and an American mother, and grew up in San Diego, Calif.
For more information on the event, email Watson at wwatson@uwyo.edu.
Art design contest now open
The Higher Ground Fair Art Design Contest is now open to artists of all ages and skill levels in the Rocky Mountain Region. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winning art design that follows this year’s theme: Rocky Mountain Living. The winning design will be used for the official Higher Ground Fair 2019 poster as well as in the Higher Ground Fair marketing and promotional materials distributed throughout the Rocky Mountain Region. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2019. The Contest Guidelines and Submission Form are available on our website at www.highergroundfair.org/contests. For more information email us at info@highergroundfair.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue events scheduled at Uuniversity of Wyoming
A number of events that tie into the contributions of black women during the civil rights movement to the present are scheduled during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, scheduled for Feb. 3-9 at the University of Wyoming.
MLK DOD schedule of events are:
n Today: “Eat and Greet with Kai Davis,” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wyoming Union, Room 103. An invitation to meet with MLK DOD keynote speaker Kai Davis and new Multicultural Affairs staff. Lunch will be provided.
n Today: “Dialogue Dinner,” 5-7 p.m., Washakie Dining Center. The dinner encourages students to engage in meaningful dialogue focusing on issues of diversity and inclusion. The event will be facilitated by resident assistants and residence coordinators. Prizes available to students. The event is open to students with a meal plan, and those without will be charged regular meal prices.
n Today: “T-Shirt Making Party,” 5-7 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. The Wyoming Art Party sponsors the event, with a limited number of free T-shirts available. Participants are urged to bring their own T-shirts for the project. Gift cards to Coal Creek Downtown will be available as prizes.
n Today: “Community Open Mic Night at Coal Creek Downtown,” 7-10 p.m. The event follows the Wyoming Art Party printmaking session.
n Thursday: Kai Davis keynote performance, 7-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. Davis is a writer, performer and teaching artist from Philadelphia. Davis was the artistic director of the Babel Poetry Collective from 2012-16, and has performed for TEDx Philly, CNN, BET, Public Broadcasting System and National Public Radio. She is a two-time international grand slam champion, winning Brave New Voices in 2011 and the College Union Poetry Slam Invitational in 2016, and is a 2017 Leeway Transformation Award recipient. As a queer woman of color, her work focuses on race, gender, power, sexuality and its many layers.
n Thursday: StudioWYO hip-hop night, 8-11 p.m., The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
n Friday: Black History Conference, 8-2:30 p.m., UW College of Law. UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies hosts the conference as part of Black History Month events on campus. Among events are discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations. Lunch will be provided.
n Friday: “The Hate U Give,” film screening, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wyoming Union Family Room. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the PG-13 rated film that runs approximately two hours.
n Saturday: Annual Diversity Ball, 8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators to begin today
The University of Wyoming Art Museum will host a series of gallery walk-through events monthly on select Wednesdays during UW’s spring semester from 12:10-12:50 p.m.
Lunchtime Conversations with Curators is an informal gallery walk-through with museum curators and special guests that focuses on one of the exhibitions on view in the museum. Visitors are encouraged to continue the conversation after the in-gallery session. The monthly events are free and open to the public.
Today’s event features the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition. Each semester, up to four faculty members from any academic discipline may request space in the teaching gallery to present artworks from the UW Art Museum’s permanent collection for their course content. Classes this semester are: “Honors 4151 Special Topics: We Are What We Eat”; “Classics/English 4270: Classical Epic Poetry”; “Honors 4151 Special Topics: Stealing Culture: The Intersection of Art & Law”; and “Latina/o Studies 1101 First-Year Seminar: Latina/o Popular Culture.” The conversation will be led by Raechel Cook, curator of academic engagement from the UW Art Museum, and will include some of the UW faculty members who are leading the courses. The exhibition will be on view through May 18.
Relatives Theatrics to present “The How and the Why”
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
How to submit to Local Briefs
