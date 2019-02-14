IMH planning 3 events
The following events are planned for Ivinson Memorial Hospital:
Diabetes Support Group: 4:30 p.m. today in the IMH Turtle Rock Conference Room. The group discussed, engages and learns about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Participants take steps toward a healthy lifestyle with a brief talk followed by a group walk.
Cancer Support Group: Noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2364 Jefferson St. The group has developed a new support system specifically for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
Anti-aging talk set for Tuesday
Honest Anti-Aging Science: 3 Anti-Aging Trends, and How to Take Advantage of Them is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the basement library of Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing.
The speaker is Shawn Palmer, ND.
Do you worry about losing your independence when you get older?
Are you afraid of losing your memory as you age, and forgetting something important?
Do you feel lost in the hype about the latest anti-aging advice?
Half of all Americans are afraid of aging because they worry about what will happen to them as they get older. However, science has been continuously exploring why we age, and factors of the aging process that may be under our control.
In this class you will learn:
How not all problems of aging are really due to aging, but anti-aging treatments may still help.
How to age more gracefully, so you can stay independent longer.
How to cut through some of the hype about anti-aging medicines and find out what can truthfully work for you.
Nutrition classes, breasfeeding events scheduled for February
A Cent$ible Nutrition Classe for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
