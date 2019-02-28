PrimeTime set for Monday
Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s PrimeTime is set for Monday at the hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Lonny Dobler, IMH senior director of ancillary services/pharmacy, is the guest speaker.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to 755-4520. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. The presentation begins at 11:45 a.m.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for March
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. March 12 and noon March 20 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. 2nd St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. March 13 at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and March 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Attendees can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children welcome. The café is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is at 12:15-1 p.m. March 11 at Albany County Public Health and WIC, 609 S. 2nd Street. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
A free breastfeeding class, Breastfeeding 2 (breastfeeding after 3 months and returning to work and school), is at 6 p.m. March 6 in the Summit Conference Room of Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. The class is offered by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition and IMH. Email hr@ivinsonhospital.org or call 755-4621 to sign up or for more information.
