A local non-profit aimed at fighting homelessness in Albany County is approaching its first anniversary and gearing up for its main fundraiser of the year.
Family Promise of Albany County opened its doors last March with the aim of helping families with children find stability, said executive director Evelyn Edson.
Since opening, the program has worked with seven families, including 11 children. It has provided 639 bed nights, and volunteers have logged 4,000 hours.
“We’re keeping busy, and our volunteers are a big part of that,” Edson said.
Trattoria Promessia, an Italian dinner fundraiser, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple, and the event includes dinner, entertainment, drinks and a silent auction. The event is scheduled to conclude by the 8 p.m. tip-off of the University of Wyoming men’s basketball game against Nevada.
Tickets are available online at www.familypromiseofalbanycounty.org or by calling 742-6480.
Edson said proceeds from the dinner are an important piece of the Family Promise budget.
“Because we’ve just gotten started, we function largely on community donations and the fundraiser, so it’s really important to keeping our doors open,” she said.
Family Promise is a nationwide program that works in about 40 states. Through its model, local churches and civic groups provide temporary housing in their buildings to participating families on a weekly rotating basis.
Volunteers from host congregations cook meals and spend time with families during the evenings, and families attend school and work during the day while based out of a day center, which is located at United Presbyterian Church.
Family Promise also works with families on the verge of homelessness, and a case manager coordinates services with existing agencies to help families with housing, job searches and other needs. The program is intended for families with children under 18, and the goal is to help them transition into stability.
Currently, 10 groups offer their buildings as host sites, while another four groups provide additional volunteers.
Paula Sanchez-Ahrenholtz coordinates the volunteer efforts of Emmaus Road Community Church, which hosts families at a building on North Third Street. The church has hosted families three times so far.
She said volunteer duties include providing meals, stocking the pantry, cleaning and preparing rooms, setting up beds, providing toys and entertainment, providing rides and hosting families during their stay.
Each weekday evening, families in the program transition from the day center to the overnight site, where a meal is waiting as they arrive. In the morning, families eat breakfast and pack lunches for the day before departing to the day center, jobs, school or child care. On weekends, families are based at the site while taking part in activities around town, such as visiting the Laramie Community Recreation Center. Hosts accompany families during their entire stay, including overnight.
“We want the family to feel like they’re being welcomed, and we want the volunteers to feel like they’re there to be a support,” Sanchez-Ahrenholtz said.
She said hosting a family requires a committed congregation, with volunteer efforts starting a few weeks ahead of time as they arrange schedules and plan meals.
“We have to be prepared, but we have to be flexible,” she said.
Volunteering with Family Promise is an opportunity for Emmaus Road to give back to the community and serve others, she said.
“We’re about loving our community, we’re about loving individuals, and through that we’re showing how much Jesus means to us,” she said.
Sanchez-Ahrenholtz said she’s seen the positive difference that regular meals and a consistent schedule make in the lives of young children. For her, the impact is big, and it’s worth the effort of getting involved.
“We do struggle with (homelessness) in Laramie, and we are seeing children that don’t have their own bed to sleep in every night,” she said.
Recent counts have found more than 100 homeless people living in Albany County, including more than 30 children. Some families receive shelter from local agencies, while others live in vehicles or in buildings without plumbing, heat or electricity.
Such counts don’t include people staying with relatives or friends, or for those paying to live in motels. Family Promise’s own research estimates that 50-100 children in Albany County lack stable housing at any given time.
Edson said a family finds stable footing as they figure out how to live within their means. That could mean finding another job or budgeting so that their spending matches their income. Families work to save money for a deposit and a couple months of rent.
Finding affordable housing is one of the hardest parts of the transition.
“We only have a few apartment complexes that will adjust rent based on your income, so that also makes it very difficult,” Edson said.
Once a family is ready to move into new housing, Family Promise outfits them with furniture and supplies for their new home, and then volunteers move everything into place.
Edson said the strength of the Family Promise model is the way it harnesses the community to support participants, from congregations hosting families overnight, to local businesses teaching classes, to individuals making donations.
“This organization just runs fully on community support,” she said.
