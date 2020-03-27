Social distance and self-quarantine are hopefully helping to stem the spread of COVID-19, but that isolation comes at a significant cost. Beyond the economic and psychological consequences, this isolation makes community support difficult — during a time when community support is sorely needed.
Enter the “COVID-19 Community Needs | Laramie” Facebook group. The group aims to bring together those in need of help or supplies with those able to provide.
“This is really a place where neighbors can help neighbors,” said Laramie City Council member Brian Harrington. He created the group with his wife, Dani, drawing inspiration from a similar page for Salt Lake City.
“We logged onto that page and saw these really beautiful human moments people were having,” he said. “We thought there was no better way to meet the moment than with community-building.”
New posts appear continuously throughout the day, featuring everything from requests for homemade face masks to offers of educational children’s workbooks.
Lindsay Stoffers is a teacher and counselor with Albany County School District No. 1. With schools out of session for spring break as the coronavirus and government responses to it began to heat up, Stoffers got in touch with several students to figure out what they might need during this time.
She compiled a varied list that included toilet paper and frozen meat, but also board games and a working printer.
“Within 30 minutes, every request was met from people in our community,” Stoffers said. “Tough Guys Lawn Care, a University of Wyoming professor, and also my neighbor, a fellow school district employee and members of the community — saw the call and brought over items. It was truly amazing how quickly those needs were met on this platform.”
The Harringtons launched the page March 16. Within hours, the group had 500 members, and by the next day, 1,000. Brian enlisted the help of fellow City Council member Paul Weaver to help administer the growing page.
At press time, there were just under 3,000 members in the Facebook group.
“It grew faster than I expected,” Brian Harrington said. “I think by and large people are just really happy to have a place where they can come together.”
Albany County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Wednesday — but the global pandemic now present in every state has been on the minds of many here for some time.
Schools have been closed, and classes have been moved online. Restaurants and businesses have limited their offerings and hours. And public officials recommend anyone able to work from home should, while everyone should practice social distancing — avoiding groups of 10 or more and making only necessary trips outside the home.
For the elderly or immunocompromised, who stand the greatest chance of dying from the disease, this presents real hardships, Brian Harrington said.
“Our most at-risk community members are really needing someone to help them get their groceries, and maybe do an errand for them,” he said. “Sending somebody out who is less likely to end up with severe symptoms if they were to contract COVID-19 — to do that seems like the better option.”
Not all concerns during this pandemic are so dire. With children out of school and preparing for virtual classes, some are looking to provide activities and inspiration for young people — a group likelier to be facing boredom than life-threatening disease.
Leann Avery Naughton posted a YouTube link to the group — a video with writing prompts for anyone needing inspiration.
“A lot of parents out there are trying desperately to find things to do for their kids,” Naughton said. “So, anything art related, or anything that can help keep the kids motivated and learning, I think is critical in this day and age.”
With the group’s growth, administrators have tried to rein in the page’s content. Brian Harrington said posts should focus on needed assistance or offers to help — and avoid posting news links or opinions about the pandemic or responses to it more generally.
As per federal and state recommendations, individuals should avoid crowds and unnecessary travel. Thorough hand-washing and covering one’s coughs also help to limit the spread of disease.
