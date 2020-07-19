Events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. and online. Visit our website for more information: acplwy.org.
Ongoing
StoryWalk®: enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page 1 outside our front doors.
Monday
Indian Paintbrush Book Talk and Read Aloud (Grades 4-6): On our Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/acplimagineyourstory.
Tuesday
Pajama Storytime, 7 p.m.: on our Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/acplimagineyourstory.
Game Bazaar Online, 7 p.m.: Contact Tyler at tbrown@acplwy.org for information.
Wednesday
Dragons in the Library Zoom Program, 10:30 a.m.: Email Monica at mowens@acplwy.org for more information or to register.
Thursday
Teen Activity Kits: the library has activity kits available for teens to pick up during any of our opening hours. We put out a new kit every Thursday.
Stories in the Garden, 10 a.m.: Join us for a recorded storytime on our Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/acplimagineyourstory.
Friday
Science Fridays with Chantelle, 2 p.m.: Science projects you can do at home, posted to our Facebook group, facebook.com/groups/acplimagineyourstory.
Downtown Farmers Market, 3–7 p.m.: Come say hello and pick up a kids or teen activity kit at our farmers market booth.
