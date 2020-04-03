As event cancellations and shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic stretch into the spring, local non-profits are being forced to postpone or cancel major fundraising events that support annual budgets, special projects and community relationships.
The state has issued an order prohibiting any gathering of more than 10 people until at least April 17 while also ordering the closure of restaurants, bars and many types of businesses. Many local businesses — who in turn support local nonprofits — have shut their doors, cut services or trimmed employee hours as they wait out the closures.
The Laramie Soup Kitchen’s Dueling Pianos and Wine Pull, which had been scheduled for Friday, was a sold-out event that last year generated 26% of the organization’s annual budget.
Soup Kitchen executive director Ted Cramer said the event has been tentatively re-scheduled for later this year. He’s hoping most ticketholders will still be able to attend and enjoy a fun event, even if they can’t contribute at the same level as usual.
“We know there will be some businesses that can’t make the new date, and we expect there might be a few cancellations of businesses that can’t attend, or can’t find employees to fill the table,” he said.
Many local businesses are facing their own challenges, and Cramer said he wouldn’t be surprised to see that carry over into their ability to support community groups like they would under normal circumstances.
“I think there’s still going to be quite a bit of uncertainty, and I’m not sure people will feel comfortable spending as much as they normally would,” he said.
To complicate matters even more, whatever fundraising does come from Dueling Pianos won’t be realized until several months from now. In the meantime, a fiscal year will close and the Soup Kitchen will look for ways to keep running an already lean operation.
“We know that we will be able to continue providing our services, but people can always support us to help offset a drop in revenue over the next 3-4 months,” he said. “That would be really wonderful.”
An annual fundraiser of Cathedral Home for Children, the Bowl for Laramie Youth Crisis Center, was scheduled for April 25. Development director Rachel LeBeau said the event generates about $10,000 for the crisis center, which offers 24-hour shelter care for youth needing emergency care or supervision. Among other things, funding supports emergency clothing and toiletry items at the shelter as well as supplies for youth moving forward after a crisis.
In addition to money, the event is an important way to connect the community with a program with otherwise strict confidentiality and safety constraints, she said.
“More than anything, we really look forward to it for that reason,” she said.
LeBeau said she’s hoping to reschedule the event if possible while also looking for alternative funding sources such as grants or emergency relief. At the same time, the Cathedral Home is focusing on its current services and the safety of residents and staff.
“We definitely won’t allow fundraising to impact our services,” she said.
One of the biggest fundraisers in town is La Grande Fleur, a long-standing black-tie event of the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation. This year’s event had been scheduled for May 3 and was expected to generate more than $200,000.
Proceeds from this year’s event were going to be used to develop respite care services at the hospital, for family members of patients who are critically ill or dying.
“Right now, there isn’t any place for them to go if they’re from out of town or they just need a little break from the patient’s room,” said Sue Steiner, one of the organizers. “The idea was to provide a place for families where they can shower if they want, get a little something to eat.”
Organizer Joe Steiner said they’re considering rescheduling the event for this fall, but right now they don’t know how the pandemic will play out and what the mood of the community will be like in the fall. Other foundation proceeds could be used to move forward with the project.
“All the plans were in place to host it on May 9, but you have to make sure you take care of the health of the community,” he said.
