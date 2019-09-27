A stolen pick-up, believed to have been commandeered by two inmates who escaped from a Wyoming prison camp, was abandoned in Laramie on Monday.
The Ford F-150, which belongs to the city of Newcastle, was dumped outside of Gem City Roofing Company on Monday. However, the pick-up was not reported to police until Thursday.
Police now suspect the two fugitives, who escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp on Sunday, are responsible for taking a black 2005 Suburu Forester, which was reported stolen in Laramie on Monday.
That missing vehicle bears the license plate number WY 5- 21517 and anyone with information on the stolen Subaru is asked to call the Laramie Dispatch Center at 307-721-2526.
WHCC Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson remain at large.
Green and Simpson escaped on foot from WHCC, a minimum custody facility, on Sunday and are alleged to have stolen the truck in Newcastle later that night.
On Wednesday, Newcastle police discovered the uniforms that Green and Simpson had been wearing at the time of their escape. The uniforms were found in the same area where the truck was stolen.
Green is 5 foot, 10 inches, approximately 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old and was last seen wearing brown tortoise-shell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.
Simpson is 5 foot, 10 inches, approximately 165 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 30 years old. He has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on right forearm, and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hell cat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eye glasses.
Police believe the inmates left the prison camp with a black lab. Simpson was assigned to a dog-training program prior to his escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.