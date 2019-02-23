The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees nearly doubled the size of a contract this week with consulting firm GLHN, which is designing the West Campus Satellite Energy Plant, expected to power the campus’s new STEM buildings and planned dorms.
The contract value was increased from $1.3 million to $2.4 million on Wednesday.
The university has asked GLHN to increase the plant’s size by 20 percent and redesign the building to include a new entrance into Prexy’s Pasture, interconnection of the Anthropology Building and Engineering Building with the new hot water distribution loop.
The energy plant is expected to be built on the corner of 13th and Bradley streets, northeast of the Anthropology Building.
In 2018, the energy plant was originally planned to be constructed between Lewis Street and the Agriculture Building.
That plan, however, ran counter to previous campus planning that called for green space to remain north of the building.
The change in siting also means the building’s exterior needed to be redesigned to fit the “classical architecture” of that part of campus.
In total, the new plant is now expected to cost $28.5 million — $5 million more than the previous estimate.
The building is set to heat and cool water for the Science Initiative building and the Engineering Education and Research Building. It also is planned to meet heating and cooling needs for 18 buildings on the west end of Prexy’s Pasture.
Construction on the plant is slated to begin in 2019 and be operational by the time construction for the Science Initiative Building is scheduled to be completed in April 2021.
