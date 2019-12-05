Lou Dillinger, center, and other guests tour Laramie Vision Clinic during a grand re-opening Wednesday in its original location, five-and-a-half years after the building burned down. The new building roughly doubles the space, including five exam lanes, up from two in the original building, and the temporary space used during the reconstruction, as well as more offices and floor space, according to Dr. Garrett Howell.
