Christmas can be a time of presents, trees and lights, but the Laramie Elk Lodge No. 582 is making it about community. The 34{sup}th{/sup} annual Community Christmas Dinner, hosted by the Elks Lodge, will take place from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, 103 Second Street.
Brian Peach, chair of the House Committee at the Elks Lodge, said it’s an event for everyone — not just Elks Lodge members — to get a chance to eat a hot meal and share in the “camaraderie.”
“Just knowing that because of what we’re doing, maybe somebody is getting a Christmas dinner that wouldn’t have,” Peach said. “The smiles and the happy atmosphere that it creates is, to me, what it’s all about.”
Gina Cookson, co-chair of the Christmas Dinner Committee for the last 18 years, said the dinner feeds an average of 600 people each year with help from Elks Lodge members, businesses in the community and of course — volunteers.
“With all the volunteers, it’s a big help,” Cookson said. “I couldn’t do it without these people. We have a good core group that comes back every year.”
One of those core groups is the Hahn family, who has been volunteering at the Community Christmas dinner for “over 20 years” according to Carol Hahn. Her husband, Terry Hahn, said it’s a family tradition.
“It’s a nice thing we do as a family,” said Jeanne Hahn, Terry and Carol Hahn’s daughter. “It’s fun to watch people pile up their plates, and they’re surprised at how much food we do have.”
Carol Hahn added many people in the community – both volunteers and those eating the dinner – look forward to the event every year.
“You don’t have to prepare food at home, and you don’t have clean up,” Carol Hahn said. “It is all really good, and the people who put it on work really hard.”
Terry Hahn said he spends most years on the serving line, making conversation with people and having a “cheerful time.” Jeanne Hahn said she tends to be a “gopher” who replaces food that has run out or grabs anything else the other volunteers need.
“Carol [Hahn] does the coffee, and I’ve been helping her with that the last few years,” said David Henry, Jeanne Hahn’s fiancé. “Then, when the dishwashers get their break at the end and have their meal, I jump in on that. Paul and I finish up with the dishes.”
However, not every volunteer is in the dining room serving or cleaning. Both Terry Hahn and Peach said a lot of volunteers are behind the scenes.
“There are all kinds of volunteers for this, and they don’t get enough recognition,” Terry Hahn said. “We have people that prepare the turkeys, we have people that prepare the dinner, let alone all the people that actually serve. Every year there’s lots of people behind the scenes that do that.”
Peach said while he does not serve food or drinks at the event itself, he spends weeks before the event prepping the kitchen and making sure the equipment works properly.
“There are several of us that do things ahead of time,” Peach said. “It really is a small army that puts this on.”
He added Cookson had been working for months to get things like cookie donations and monetary donations sorted.
Cookson said volunteers from the University of Wyoming’s Washakie Dining Center cook the turkeys for the Elks Lodge.
“It truly is a community effort — a lot of people involved,” Cookson said.
The Elks Lodge accepts donations both from local businesses and individuals — in addition to what the Elks Lodge members contribute.
“Anything left over is donated to charities in Laramie, so everything stays in the community,” Cookson said.
Jeanne Hahn said there are also volunteers that deliver meals to residents who can’t make it to the Lodge for the meal, including at Laramie Senior Living. Cookson added the Elks Lodge is still accepting requests for home-delivered meals. Those interested can call the Elks Lodge, which usually opens after 3 p.m., at 742-2024.
