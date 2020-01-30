Laven Hamre, an 84-year-old Laramie man, was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was driving his 2005 Lincoln Town Car west on Grand Avenue and drifted into the eastbound lane just east of Boulder Avenue.
When Laramie Police Department officers arrived on the scene at about 2:50 p.m., they determined that Hamre, who was trapped in his car, had died.
According to a press release from LPD, Hamre entered the eastbound lane for “an unknown reason” and collided with the back-driver side door area of a westbound 2000 Honda Accord driven by 60-year-old Laramie man Leonard Martin. Martin was not injured in the accident.
Hamre’s car continued in the eastbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a 2003 GMC box van, driven by 30-year-old Cheyenne resident Caleb Tipton, that was not able to avoid the collision. Hamre was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tipton was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. 24-year-old Laramie resident Tyler Sims was a passenger in the box van but was not injured. A medical issue or driver inattention on the part of Hamre are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.