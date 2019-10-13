Breast cancer is rare in men, but that’s all the more reason to raise awareness, advocates say.
Just ask local attorney and state lawmaker Charles Pelkey, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. Pelkey discovered a lump on his chest while riding his bike, which he said he may have overlooked were it not for his uncle who died of breast cancer years earlier.
“My uncle died of it because he was diagnosed at a late stage,” Pelkey said Saturday. “I knew something might be up, and it turned out we had the same genetic mutation.”
Eight years after the diagnosis, Pelkey said he’s doing well. But while males only account for less than 1 percent of breast cancer cases, the mortality rate among men is higher, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. That is primarily because there’s less awareness about breast cancer among men, leading to later detection and treatment.
“Early detection is key in many cancer treatments,” Pelkey said.
Pelkey said it’s critical to get the word out about how breast cancer affects males to medical professionals and the general public.
“It’s a rare enough phenomenon that when I had breast cancer, I had a doctor that specializes in breast cancer in Colorado,” Pelkey said. “And I was only her sixth male breast cancer patient, while she had treated thousands and thousands of women. That’s why one of the most important things is to spread the word.”
While many states designate October as centered around breast cancer awareness, former Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead designated Oct. 15-21 as Breast Cancer Awareness Week in the Cowboy State in 2017. Pelkey said it was a step in the right direction and hopes to see the momentum continue in spreading awareness about breast cancer for people of all gender identities.
“Getting the word out is essential,” he said.
